The first Republican Primary debate on Aug. 23 was filled with all the kinds of hyperbole one would expect to hear in any presidential debate, regardless of party. Political debates are, to some extent, about one-upmanship: candidates try to highlight their virtues and contrast them with the perceived flaws of their opponents. That’s how the game is played.

Vickie Shufton: Who won the first GOP primary debate? Given that most of the Republican presidential candidates hold the same far-right social and political views as the Former Guy; refuse to criticize his behavior before, during or after his presidency; would pardon him from all criminal culpability if they became the next chief executive; and would support him if he were once again the Republican nominee for the highest office in the land, it is abundantly clear who won the first debate: Donald Trump.

As I observed in last week’s column, there were plenty of wacky assertions from a number of candidates, but one of the wackier ideas put forth by several was that teachers’ unions are somehow to blame for all that is wrong with public education.

I will be the first to admit that there’s plenty wrong with public education — so much, in fact, that I have often thought of it as the Titanic, sinking under the weight of all the regulations, requirements and initiatives that have been created by federal and state education agencies to influence how and what our children are taught. But the right of teachers to collectively bargain is not part of the problem.

Collective bargaining ensures that teachers are paid a living wage and receive appropriate benefits.

I know there are those who believe that teachers have it much easier than folks in other professions because they receive summers off, which must mean that, by extension, teachers are overpaid. This betrays a lack of understanding not only about the actual number of hours that teachers work and the actual salaries earned by teachers but about how fundamentally grueling it is to be a public school teacher to begin with.

First, let’s consider the educational requirements for teachers: at minimum, teachers must have a master’s degree in education with emphasis, for middle and high school teachers, on the subjects they teach. In order to climb to the top of the pay scale, teachers must accumulate a substantial number of credit hours beyond their masters’ degrees, and the requirements for continuing education throughout their careers often chew up a significant portion of their time off.

Individuals in other professions are often paid far more for far less. According to a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, teachers in Massachusetts earn 20 percent less than other professionals with comparable levels of education, a wage penalty seen throughout the country.

This means that in addition to spending time and money during summer breaks to meet licensure requirements, many teachers also have to work second jobs during the summer just to make ends meet. So much for summer vacations.

Another misconception is that teachers only work seven hours a day. Please understand that just because your children attend school for seven hours daily, it doesn’t mean that their teachers arrive and leave when your children do. Almost every teacher I know begins their school day an hour before your children arrive, and ends their school day an hour after your children go home. Add in long evenings grading homework and preparing lessons for the following day, and it is not unusual for teachers to work 11 or more hours daily. The same is true on weekends, when many teachers spend hours at school readying their classrooms for the week to come.

Finally, we should examine the reason why many teachers refer to their salaries as “combat pay”: the requirement that they not only teach mandated curriculum but that they wear innumerable other hats as well. They differentiate content and teaching methods so that even the most challenged students can make progress; serve as mandated reporters of suspected abuse and neglect; are tasked with teaching common courtesy and kindness because those virtues are not always taught at home; referee conflicts between classmates; and routinely deescalate dangerously explosive students. Teachers often serve as literal and figurative punching bags for dysregulated children. Last year alone, in only one of the buildings I served, at least five teachers were injured by student assaults.

This is why, in spite of what many perceive to be the unreasonable demands of teachers’ unions, there are thousands of unfilled teaching vacancies nationwide. I would encourage anyone who wants to vilify teachers’ unions to work as a substitute teacher for two consecutive weeks at their neighborhood school — especially those who are running to be the next president of the United States.