Not so very long ago, I wrote about the irony of state and federal legislators “protecting” children from harm by banning books, while being indifferent to the threat posed by assault weapons.
It happened again two weeks ago: Three children and three employees were murdered at school by a deeply disturbed individual who blew open the doors of Covenant School in Nashville with an AR-15 and fired 152 rounds at the students and staff of that Christian academy.
This was the 131st mass killing in America so far this year, the 89th that has taken place on school grounds. The response from the Tennessee Legislature and the U.S. Congress has been, to put it charitably, underwhelming. One legislator admonished us that the only way to end school shootings is to “repent our sins,” implying that if it weren’t for abortions and trans people, no one would be killed by assault weapons.
Abortion is not the cause of mass murders, nor is the LGBTQ community to blame. Crazy people with unimpeded access to weapons that should only be carried by soldiers in war zones are the cause of the carnage.
The Tennessee Legislature’s only remedy appears to be arming teachers and posting security guards in schools.
Do you really want to send your child to a school where all the adults are armed to the teeth? Where will their guns be stored? In desk drawers? Far from preventing mass murders, it will just provide easy access to the next 6-year-old who decides to shoot his teacher at point-blank range.
Also, as someone who has spent 33 years in public education, I can tell you that I have met several teachers along the way who should never, ever be given access to a gun, under any circumstance.
Even if guns are safely stored in locked weapon safes within the school building, what should a teacher do as someone enters the classroom with an AR-15?
Hold up an index finger and say, “Oh, could you wait a minute while I unlock my gun?”
The only thing worse than a child being pulverized by an assault weapon is for a child to be pulverized in the crossfire as the grown-ups shoot it out.
As for armed guards, there were police aplenty at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 children were killed last June. They were outgunned by one madman with an AR-15.
Moreover, there is no way to “harden” a school against a murderer. No door or window strong enough, no wall thick enough, no playground fence high enough.
Now that we have entered the age of teachers and students running for their lives, we all undergo constant “active shooter” training and drills. During one such training several years back, teachers were instructed to pitch the kids out of the windows to keep them safe.
“But what about classrooms on the second floor?” I naively asked.
“Then you throw them out of the second-story window,” the trainer replied.
I have never met a teacher who would consider throwing a child out of a second-story window.
Nevertheless, after that particular training I thought it advisable to test the window of my ground-floor office to see if it would open wide enough for me to be able to escape.
The window would not open at all.
Assault weapons have one purpose: to annihilate those who’ve been shot. All that’s left of a child is a bloody pulp, unrecognizable even to their own parents.
Is this who we have become?
Is this who we want to be?
People complained about sending their children to school wearing the masks that were required at the height of the COVID pandemic.
How will they feel when their children are required to wear body armor and helmets?
When will we finally find the courage and conviction to ban assault weapons?