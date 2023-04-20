In the aftermath of the mass murder at Covenant School in Nashville, three duly elected, Democratic representatives to the Republican-controlled Tennessee Legislature attempted to voice the concerns of their constituents — more than 1,000 of whom had gathered at the state capitol to peacefully protest the lack of meaningful action to safeguard the lives of children.
The three legislators in question, following rules of regular order, rose on March 30 one at a time to urge their colleagues to take substantive action on gun reform.
One by one, their microphones were turned off by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton in order to prevent them from speaking at all. Evidently, Mr. Sexton did not consider the deliberate muzzling of open debate to be a profoundly undemocratic act.
During a break in the session, the silenced representatives went to the well of the chamber and, with a bullhorn, stood together to voice their constituents’ concerns. This annoyed their Republican colleagues so completely that six days later, on April 6, they moved to expel the trio.
The sanctioned representatives were Justin Jones, who represents the 70,000 residents of Nashville and surrounding communities; Justin Pearson, who represents the 64,000 residents of Memphis and surrounding communities; and Gloria Johnson, who represents 70,000 constituents living in parts of Knox County. Jones and Pearson are young Black men. Gloria Johnson is a middle-aged white woman.
Even if you had not heard or read about this event until now, I’ll bet you can guess what happened next: The young Black men were expelled and Gloria Johnson was not. When subsequently asked about the reason that she survived her own expulsion vote, Johnson answered succinctly: “I’m white, and they’re Black.”
In defending themselves prior to the expulsion vote, Jones and Pearson pointed out that other Tennessee legislators had committed far more serious violations of House behavioral norms — one white member was allowed to retain his seat after multiple allegations of child sexual abuse, and another white legislator was allowed to remain after urinating on a colleague’s chair. But two young Black men, protesting a lack of meaningful gun reform during a break in the session after being denied the right to speak at all — well, that was a bridge too far.
Let’s call the purported breach of norms on March 30 what it was: the unforgivable act of dissenting while Black.
Young Black men are viewed with unwarranted unease throughout the United States and particularly in the South, based on the nonsensical belief that young Black men are inherently dangerous. The truth is that young Black men are no more dangerous than young white men, but such is the currency of racism.
Republican politicians are afraid of Black citizens in general, because although not politically monolithic, Blacks are seen as more likely to vote for Democrats than for Republicans. In light of this most recent act of overt oppression in Tennessee, why wouldn’t they prefer the Democrats?
Because the Republican party understands that it cannot win elections when Black people vote, the institutions of government — including the United States Supreme Court — have dismantled the Voting Rights Act, gerrymandered state congressional districts to make it more difficult for Black Americans to secure legislative representation, and made it progressively more difficult for Black citizens to vote at all.
So while unmitigated racism was on full display in Tennessee on April 6, be aware that the systematic oppression of Black Americans continues every day throughout these United States. Other state legislatures are perhaps more subtle in the expression of their racism, but rest assured: The bigotry is there.