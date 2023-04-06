Former President Donald Trump is right: America is a threat to western civilization.

Wikipedia defines “Western civilization” as follows:

“Western civilization traces its roots back to Europe and the Mediterranean. It is linked to ancient Greece, the Roman Empire and with Medieval Western Christendom which emerged from the Middle Ages to experience such transformative episodes as Scholasticism, the Renaissance, the Reformation, the Enlightenment, the Industrial Revolution, the Scientific Revolution, and the development of liberal democracy.”

While I am still optimistic enough to believe that we are not, as Trump alleges, the world’s greatest threat to western civilization, we appear to be edging ever-closer to dismantling the modern institutions of liberal democracy.

In my view, Donald Trump and his proxies for the past six years have systematically, and with some success, taken a hammer to western civilization both abroad and right here at home.

Evidence of this abounds:

• Cozying up to enemies of democracy: Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Kim Jong Un, whose “love letters” were among the prized possessions Trump took home to Mar-a-Lago in January 2021, and Benjamin Netanyahu, who is amusing himself these days by knee-capping the Israeli Supreme Court and staging pogroms in the West Bank.

• Extorting Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on a political rival in exchange for military assistance previously authorized by Congress.

• Weaponizing the Justice Department to overthrow the results of a free and fair election.

• Strong-arming a variety of state legislators and attorneys general in attempts to nullify the results of that election.

• Summoning a mob to Washington, D.C. and sending them to the U.S. Capitol as they chanted about hanging his vice president.

• Infecting the body politic with conspiracy-spewing legislators created in his own image.

• Packing the Supreme Court with right-wing zealots in order to rescind the right of women to govern their own bodies.

• Vilifying the free press.

• Threatening to withdraw from NATO, on which most of Europe’s liberal democracies depend for protection from Putin’s naked aggression.

• Separating children from their mothers at the southern border, holding them in cages and sending them to god knows where without any means of reuniting them with their parents.

• And, just to frost the cake of fascism, calling for the Constitution to be rescinded.

Last weekend, after learning that he was going to be arrested and tried in New York for allegedly paying an adult film star for her silence in the run-up to the 2016 election, he immediately leaked word of his own arrest on the ironically titled Truth Social and called for his cadre of brown-shirts to protest and “take our nation back.” Sound familiar?

If Trump is actually convicted and jailed for the hush money episode, or indicted for and convicted of election tampering in Fulton County, Ga., the power vacuum will be filled by his Florida doppelganger, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Far from simply waiting in the wings, DeSantis has already taken steps to limit free speech, interfere with course content in public education, ban books, prevent an honest accounting of American history and abrogate civil rights within his own state. He is well-positioned to take up the tiki torch in furtherance of Trump’s western civilization-wrecking agenda.

Tucker Carlson wields the tiki torch in the media. A shameless propagandist, he natters on about the supremacy of “legacy” (translation: “white”) Americans, refers to Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute,” spreads bald-faced lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, selectively edits footage of the Capitol riot to portray it as an ordinary day of tourism in D.C. and condemns as “wokeness” all of the liberal institutions that Trump and DeSantis are determined to destroy.

Like all aspiring dictators, Trump sees himself as the living embodiment of the state. So when he asserts that we are greatest threat to western civilization, he is unintentionally referring to the “we” that is “he.”

To be sure, there are plenty of Americans who are horrified by the democracy-wrecking impulses of Trump and his acolytes, but so far there appears to have been nothing anyone has been able to do to stop it.

The primaries leading up to the general election of November 2024 are not terribly distant. For God’s sake, vote.