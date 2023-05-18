Vickie Shufton: By giving Trump's fiery dishonesty more oxygen, CNN's pyromania threatens to burn us all

Early in my career, I worked for nearly 10 years in a remote desert town in rural Nevada. A robust social life within the community-at-large would not have been possible, so I settled on a small social life involving a few individual colleagues.
The husband of one such colleague was a master HVAC technician named Gus. When not crawling around in people’s attics repairing their air conditioning problems, Gus was a passionate car and motorcycle enthusiast. He spent most weekends happily tinkering on the several vehicles he kept in his garage.
I was at the beginning of my career and my salary was laughable, so I drove a clunker of a used car. The car gave me nothing but grief.
There were constant engine problems, and most days it wouldn’t start at all.
I turned to Gus for wise counsel. Gus leaned back in his rocking chair and said, “For your engine to work, you have to have combustion, the same way you need combustion to start a fire in your fireplace. If you want to make something combust, you need three ingredients: fuel, spark and oxygen.”
I’ve never forgotten that, and although I had no intention of becoming my own automobile mechanic, to this day Gus’ words ring in my ears every time I make a fire in the fireplace: Properly position the wood on top of loosely piled dry tinder to maximize air flow around and between the logs. Strike a match to the tinder. Enjoy the ensuing blaze.
Fuel, spark and oxygen. That’s what’s needed to create a controlled, romantic fire in your properly-screened fireplace. However, those same ingredients can also create an uncontrolled blaze that burns down your house, then the town and then the forest.
Fuel, spark and oxygen. Those were the primary ingredients in CNN’s catastrophic “town hall” with Donald Trump on the evening of May 10.
Fuel: Trump’s inexhaustible pile of lies and grievance.
Spark: An appreciative audience of devotees.
Oxygen: Generously provided by CNN.
Media is Trump’s oxygen. He would shrivel and die without it. He became addicted to it early in life, courtesy of the New York tabloids. Now that he is in politics, he has an inexhaustible supply. He sucks the oxygen from every room he enters, and then the media provides an unlimited fresh supply and fans the flames.
Trump delights in pointing out that the press is the enemy of the people (nothing dampens his fire like the wet blanket of truth and fact), but he has managed to successfully manipulate television news networks into providing him with endless quantities of the element that makes his flame burn hotter, higher and brighter.
I understand that CNN has assessed that it is losing the ratings war. I understand that there is no “pure” journalistic enterprise when it comes to television. Viewership drives both advertising and the amount of revenue that can be generated through exceedingly lucrative cable deals.
It’s a business, and in the end it’s all about the bottom line.
Revenue and viewership aide, CNN made a terrible blunder. They not only arranged the televised town hall but filled the audience with MAGA acolytes and Republican-leaning “independents.” The audience could not have been less discriminating if it had been filled only with Trump’s lackeys and immediate family. The credibly accused sex offender, undeterred by a $5 million judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, was allowed to continue to insult and demean her on live television to the appreciative laughter of his audience. He also took the opportunity to repeatedly insult the female moderator for whom, frankly, I felt a surge of pity. He vowed to pardon the convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The audience cheered.
Fuel, spark, oxygen. The fire burned out of control.
Congratulations, CNN. You have now become one of the leading pyromaniacs of cable news, which brings you ever closer to resembling the pathological fire-setters at Fox.
We’ve already watched democracy nearly burn to the foundations during the first Trump presidency. Because of that conflagration, the village is now a charred ruin that will take years to rebuild, if it can be rebuilt at all.
The forest is next.