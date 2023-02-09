The nascent Republican-controlled House of Representatives is already hard at work on our behalf attending to any number of long-overdue government reforms.
Refusing to raise the debt ceiling is one of their flagship issues, but we will save that discussion for another day, after the full faith and credit of the United States has been completely destroyed.
Let us speak today of the proposed elimination of the Internal Revenue Service — an agency that certainly has no fan base. As I write this, I am looking at a tower of tax documents, as yet unopened, as I contemplate yet another season of dread.
No one cheerleads for the IRS. I certainly don’t. I pay a tax preparer to help me file every year because I can’t fathom how to fill out my own tax return without either paying more than I owe or not paying enough. I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t celebrate the elimination of the income tax. Really.
But the government has to generate revenue in some fashion. How else would our congressional representatives be compensated for their tireless dedication to meeting the needs of their constituents? How would we pay our teachers, our military, our police officers, our postal employees or the National Park Service? Where would we find the money to repair failing bridges, leaking dams and rutted roads? It has to come from somewhere.
Never fear: If some House Republicans have their way, the federal income tax would be replaced by a 30 percent national sales tax.
For people who might be as mathematically challenged as I am, 30 percent of all of your purchases is a lot. A whole lot. Since the beginning of the pandemic, expenditures on just the basics (food, fuel and clothing, for instance) have skyrocketed. I don’t know if this is the case for everyone, but I have watched my weekly grocery bill triple since the summer of 2020.
I’ve stopped buying luxuries like meat and Tylenol in order to compensate. Last week, I bought vegetables, canned goods, bread, cheese, eggs, incidentals and toilet paper. I am somewhat relieved that I no longer have to contemplate stocking my bathroom with used paper bags because actual toilet paper is unavailable, so I suppose I should feel grateful for that. Nevertheless, my bill for those items was just shy of $100. Thirty percent of $100 (using a calculator now) is about $33. With our new, improved system for generating revenue, last week’s groceries would have cost $133.
Now consider that a great many of us have never experienced what higher wage earners refer to as “disposable income.” Disposable income is what you have left over after paying your rent or your mortgage, heating your home, clothing your children, paying your medical bills, buying groceries and paying for gas so that you can go to work every day.
Low- and middle-income workers, needless to say, have little to no disposable income. Most if not all of their income goes toward the purchase of basic necessities.
The people who actually have disposable income are the fortunate few who make so much money that basic expenses are chump-change to them. They are also the people whom our representatives in Congress have arranged to assist by providing them with a lower effective tax rate than the rest of us.
The rationale for this is that by keeping the obscenely wealthy obscenely wealthy, they will invest in the businesses that employ the rest of us, often at low wages. This arrangement is called “trickle-down economics.”
The problem is that money appears to be the one material on earth that defies the laws of gravity. It never trickles down; it only trickles up.
A 30 percent tax on everything you purchase when none of your income is “disposable” means that you will now be paying an effective tax rate of 30 percent of your income.
As a reminder, people like Donald Trump and the members of his private club in Florida have never in their lives paid 30 percent tax on anything, and they never will.
So thanks, Mr. Speaker, but no thanks. I prefer to roll the dice on the IRS, pay my income tax and stock up on toilet paper.