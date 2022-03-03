Donald Morrison: Putin's Ukraine invasion bears unsettling echoes of 1939 and the events that began World War II

I sit in one of the dives on Fifty-second Street, uncertain and afraid, as the clever hopes of a low dishonest decade expire. Waves of anger and fear circulate over the bright and darkened lands of the Earth. The unmentionable odor of death offends the night.

That’s not me talking, though it’s just about what I’d say right now. I’m borrowing W.H. Auden’s opening words for one of the 20th century’s most magnificent poems: “September 1, 1939.” That’s the day he began writing it. That’s the day an imperious Germany invaded Poland and touched off World War II.

History may not repeat itself, but it rhymes like a sonnet. An imperious Russia has invaded Ukraine. Waves of anger and fear circulate over our darkened Earth. The odor of death is getting hard to ignore.

Yet some of us try. That’s another thing we share with Sept. 1, 1939: denial. Only two days later, after Britain and France declared war on Germany, President Franklin Roosevelt reaffirmed America’s neutrality. He felt constrained by isolationist sentiment, which was running high in the U.S.

As it is today. In a new YouGov poll, most respondents oppose U.S. military involvement in the Ukraine conflict — nearly four times more than support such a role. Imposing sanctions on Russia does have broad approval, and the Biden Administration evidently thinks it can sanction Russia back into the Stone Age. Most of us appear convinced that our lives won’t change much. And hey, how about that Major League Baseball lockout?

But Auden, who had recently landed in New York City after gaining literary fame in his native England, knew the Earth had shifted, that things would never be the same. He was correct then, as he would be now.

The world will never again trust Vladimir Putin. Russia will be locked out of the global banking, trading and diplomatic systems for a long time. The U.S. has solidified its position as leader of the free world. Europe is coming together, after Brexit and other centrifugal forces pushed it toward a breakup.

Germany has dropped its postwar aversion to military spending. Even neutral Finland and Sweden are sending arms to the Ukrainians. The North American Treaty Organization, which Putin has long tried to enfeeble, is suddenly the hottest club in town. After years of straining to justify NATO’s post-Cold War existence, its 30 member states evidently find the treaty’s Article 5 — which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all — newly reassuring.

In the U.S., Republicans are split over whether to condemn Putin’s aggression. Yet that would mean snubbing the Russian president’s biggest American fan, Donald Trump. So instead, they’re blaming President Biden.

At the same time, polls show, Republicans are more strongly in favor of sanctions than even Democrats are. If the GOP doesn’t find a coherent position, it may face trouble in November’s midterm elections. In the longer run, Ukraine might just be the shock that returns the party to its internationalist, anti-authoritarian roots.

Meanwhile, Russia keeps advancing into Ukraine, and Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert. Things could get ugly. That’s pretty much how the world felt in September 1939.

Auden’s diary indicates that on the day in question he was indeed in a dive: the Dizzy Club, at 62 West 52nd St., a gay bar he frequented.

Yes, Auden was gay, something I discovered after an English-majoring roommate and I talked our way into his hotel room after a lecture he’d given in our college town. He was charming, garrulous — and threw us out when he realized we weren’t there for recreation.

Another detail I learned from Auden’s diary is that he first heard the news about Germany’s attack from the radio of a limousine parked in front of the bar. He was devastated, he later said, and yet he felt a responsibility to shore up hope — as some of the poem’s later lines attest:

“Defenseless under the night/ Our world in stupor lies;/ Yet, dotted everywhere, /Ironic points of light/ Flash out wherever the Just/ Exchange their messages.”

Our world again in stupor lies, but the just — as in 1939 — are flashing out their messages: of warning, the need for sticking together, the importance of love. Auden would know what to do.

He did it. He married German novelist Thomas Mann’s daughter, on paper at least, to save her life. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, served as a major on the staff of the Strategic Bombing Survey and became an American citizen.

In the years before his death in 1973, Auden fretted publicly that his famous 1939 effort to galvanize and reassure the world wasn’t true enough, powerful enough. We, too, should start fretting about our response.