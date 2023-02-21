GREAT BARRINGTON — I’ll tell you something about myself you probably wouldn’t guess: I play pool in a league.

I’ve been to Vegas and have a couple trophies to show for it. I’ve run the table and pocketed cash.

It wasn’t always this way.

You can blame my husband, Bill. He is an accomplished pool player. He grew up doing that, so it came natural to him. In fact, some years ago, we remodeled our basement to fit two pool tables: one eight-foot and one nine-foot. I didn’t want to be a pool widow so I used to follow him around the pool halls watching him play.

To be honest, at first I was in it for the wings, the pub food, a night out and no cooking. This was 25 years ago. There weren’t a lot of women pool players in those days. And the ones who played tended to be very strong players.

Jean Choquette was one of them. She played with her husband, Ray.

She caught my eye. And, apparently, I caught hers.

She saw me sitting, bored, watching games, and she suggested that I learn to keep score. It helped, a little. But I spent a lot of my time doodling on score cards. it was a very long night.

Finally, Jean said, “Why don’t you play on the team?”

I said, “No, I don’t play.”

She said, “Everybody has to start somewhere.”

Editor's Note Do you have a story to tell? Contact The Berkshire Eagle's community voices editor Jane Kaufman at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com 413-496-6125.

I finally gave in. I had to learn everything — from scratch. My first game was really scary. My handicap was 2. That means I needed two games to win my match. Bill gave me an incentive. When I had my first win, I would earn my own chalk on a stick.

Two games might as well have been 25 games at that point.

I know practice makes perfect, but I was always one of the ones that needed to play against someone, not just practicing on the table by myself. I never found that to be fun.

My first win didn’t happen for a long time, probably after a session and a half. It seems insignificant, but to me it was a goal. I had a hand-me-down stick at that point, so I didn’t have to go around and ask a teammate or somebody if I could borrow theirs.

I’m used to working in a man’s world. I used to be a fabric cutter. At that time, the garment industry basically was male dominated. Once, when I was on the job, the men at a Kingston, N.Y., manufacturer challenged me to show them that I knew how to cut fabric. I couldn’t believe it, but I cut through a stack of cloth layers on command.

When playing pool, I remember some woman saying to me, “You need to put more oomph into your break.”

I did, and I started pocketing balls on the break. Sometimes it might not be to your advantage to do that. Because if you’re playing somebody really good, and you’ve broken all the balls out, they’ll run the table on you. Or vice versa. It could go either way.

Bill and I had the opportunity to play in some doubles tournaments in New York state in Hillsdale at the Mount Washington House. I wasn’t really receptive to doing that, because there’s a big difference between our handicaps. But there’s also a maximum handicap, so it means you pick a low person and the high person.

Our first match, we get up to the table, he breaks. It’s now my turn. I hit the ball and my ball ricochets off and pockets the eight-ball, and we lose the game. Fortunately, it’s a double-elimination, so we get to proceed to another game. We lose the next game and lose the match. It was a quick night and a long ride home with him.

Down the road, Bill was like, “Wow, if you can win some more matches, and you get a couple years into you, we’ll look into investing into a stick,” because they can be pricey.

It took me awhile, but I began to win regularly, and my handicap finally moved from a 2 to a 3. It’s now a 4.

The first time I ran the table was against a good friend.

I was invited to an invitational in East Windsor, Conn., through the nine-ball league based on my wins in 2009. Bill and I were among the top qualifiers of the league.

I went undefeated for the day with my matches, won all seven and a $500 cash reward and two trophies: a big championship trophy and top female player of the day.

It was almost eight years into playing before I got my own stick; it’s got inlaid green mother of pearl, and we bought it in Vegas. Bill and I were on Big Shots, the team that won to advance to the nationals, but I didn’t actually play. And I still, to this day, use that cue stick. It’s a Viking prototype; it’s one of a kind. Green is my favorite color, so it’s perfect for me.

I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie, the friendship, among my teammates, my competitors and the league.

These days Bill and I play at Bogie’s Restaurant and Pub in Great Barrington Wednesday nights in an open tournament because our league shut down during COVID and hasn’t restarted.

A lot more women play at the league level than when I started, but it’s still a man’s game. Even when the women professionals have tournaments, they’re not paid as well, because there are not as many players.

I’ve got one goal ahead of me: to play in Vegas again and advance far enough to win cash.