Clarence Fanto: What’s the definition of school bullying? Here are some answers

LENOX — This week’s thorough, candid pass-or-fail report by the Lenox Public School district’s law firm detailed how former administrators at the town’s middle and high school improperly handed more than a dozen formal and informal complaints of bullying during the 2021-22 school year.
Some involved students harassing classmates, others involved allegations that staff members bullied students.
While the details of each complaint remain confidential, we do know there were no physical assaults. Lenox Police Chief Stephen O’Brien told me that “none of the incidents at the school during that time frame amounted to anything criminal, no formal charges were ever brought before the court.”
The audit report by the Murphy Hesse Toomey & Lehane law firm in Quincy describes the scope of their investigation, a list of bullying complaints from the 2021-22 school year, and more than 15 recommendations for straightening out how incidents are handled at LMMHS.
The investigation included interviews with 36 individuals, including current and former students, parents, staff, police and administrators. The school district’s student code of conduct and handbook was studied, as well as incident report forms filled out by victims of alleged bullying.
An important point from the audit: “This investigation is limited to addressing how LMMHS administration responded to bullying reports, complaints and concerns, and does not purport to make any finding or conclusion as to whether bullying actually occurred in each instance discussed.”
Release of the report by the Lenox School Committee at a public meeting on Monday begs the question: What’s the definition of bullying? Is it in the eyes and ears of the beholder, in other words, the victim of perceived or actual in-person or cyber aggression?
Massachusetts state laws are very specific: Bullying is defined as “causing physical or emotional harm to the victim or damage to the victim's property, places the victim in reasonable fear of harm to himself or of damage to his property; creates a hostile environment at school for the victim; infringes on the rights of the victim at school; or materially and substantially disrupts the education process or the orderly operation of a school.” Cyberbullying is included in the definition.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education adds this to the definition of bullying: “The repeated use by one or more students or a member of a school staff of a written, verbal or electronic expression or a physical act or gesture or any combination directed at a target.”
The law firm’s review of the Lenox school district’s existing bullying prevention policies also sheds light on the nature of bullying:
“By law, bullying is defined by the target’s perception in combination with objective standards or expectation. What one person may consider acceptable behavior may be viewed as bullying by another person. Therefore, in order to protect the rights of both parties, it is important that the target or a Principal or designee to whom a complaint was made or reported make it clear to the aggressor that the behavior is objectionable.”
So, if a student or staff member perceives or experiences verbal or online harassment as bullying, the school’s leaders must review the complaint and encourage the student to file the paperwork necessary for a formal investigation.
Reports of bullying must be taken seriously and handled quickly and decisively, the law firm’s audit emphasizes. According to the school district’s existing policy, “Any employee or student who believes that they have been subjected to bullying has the right to file a complaint and to receive prompt and appropriate handling of the complaint.”
Furthermore, “Once a report of bullying or retaliation has been made, including reports of mental, sexual, emotional, or physical harassment as well as threats to a person’s safety, property, or position in the school or work environment,” the following steps must be taken:
- The principal or a designated associate must investigate through discussions with the person(s) involved. The outcome shall be documented in the investigator’s report form.
- In situations involving allegations by one student against another student, the appropriate teachers should be consulted. Parents/guardians on both sides must be informed and invited to participate in discussions to resolve the issue.
- “It is important that the situation be resolved as confidentially and as quickly as the circumstances permit,” the school’s bullying-prevention policy states. “The Investigator’s Report Form shall specify the outcome.”
- The principal or associate must promptly notify the parents/guardians of the target and aggressor about the results of the investigation.
- Reports of cyberbullying by electronic or other means, occurring in or out of school, will be reviewed and, if connected to school, will result in discipline. Parents of students alleged to have engaged in cyberbullying will be invited to attend a meeting where the activity, words or images subject to the complaint will be reviewed. A student disciplined for cyberbullying will not be readmitted to the regular school program until his or her parent(s) attend such meeting.”
- Anonymous complaints of bullying or retaliation will be reviewed but, as the policy states, those are inherently difficult to investigate and may not be procedurally fair. “As a result no disciplinary action shall be taken on anonymous complaints unless verified by clear and convincing evidence,” the school’s policy states.
- The LMMHS bullying prevention plan also states that suspected staff bullying of a student must be brought to the attention of any staff member, and the principal has to be notified immediately. The official bullying reporting form must be completed. Investigations into suspected staff bullying allegations must result in an outcome and findings must be reported to the Superintendent for further action. “Personnel action may also be initiated at this point, up to and including discharge consistent with the applicable law and collective bargaining agreement,” the policy states.
There’s much more detail in the school’s current bullying prevention plan, which turns out to be robust. The best outcome for the spotlight on shortcomings in Lenox is a learning experience for everyone involved in parenting and education.
Years ago, kids were picked on by classmates if they were seriously studious — “bookworm” was the insult — or if they were lacking on the playing field of school sports. Youngsters deemed less than attractive often were ostracized.
If someone asks what bullying actually means, here’s the American Medical Association’s definition: One or more perpetrators who have greater physical or social power than their victim and act aggressively toward their victim by verbal or physical means.
Children can be cruel. The digital age offers greater potential to inflict emotional harm on vulnerable kids, and a greater need for parents and teachers to intervene appropriately.