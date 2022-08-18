Donald Morrison: When the FBI come knocking

The moment I heard about the FBI's recent nine-hour “raid” at Mar-a-Lago, I had a chilling thought: If this can happen to a former president of the United States, it can happen to me.
You see, I too walked off with a trove of documents from a former employer. Nobody gave me permission, but then no one stopped me, either. Hadn’t realized it until now, but I’ve been a pack rat all my life — just like our former president.
His various residences and resorts, according to reports in the New York Times and other news outlets, are stuffed with papers, memorabilia, campaign merchandise, gifts from foreign dignitaries that would normally go to the National Archives (the gifts, not the dignitaries) and, just off the first hole at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, the remains of his ex-wife Ivana.
True, he is known to tear up incriminating documents and stuff them into “burn bags.” Or flush them down the toilet. Or swallow them. But everything else he keeps.
Me too. Like Donald Trump, I prefer to store my treasures at home, specifically in the basement. I visit them now and then, though mostly to make additions rather than subtractions. I’m going to need a bigger basement soon.
My archives include not just potentially important items like birth certificates, marriage licenses and titles for cars and real estate. But also expired passports, high school report cards, unread magazines, articles I wrote for my now-defunct former employer’s magazine, articles I needed to research those articles and notes from interviews with sources for those articles.
Also, invoices, receipts, paystubs and cancelled checks for nearly every penny I’ve handled as an adult. You never know when those are going to come in handy. I still don’t.
Also, my impressive library of owner’s manuals for cars I no longer own, though not my priceless collection of baseball cards. Like many American moms, mine threw those out long ago. Like many American sons, I have never gotten over this loss. Which may explain my obsession with retention.
I do not believe that my stash includes any national security secrets, but I cannot be sure. The former president probably can’t either, though he can declassify documents through mind control. Me too, perhaps, if I concentrate hard enough.
I do worry about other incriminating evidence in my files: letters from old girlfriends, office stationery that ended up at home — by mistake, of course — as well as tax returns and expense reports that could contain material exaggerations. All of them unintentional, naturally.
Newsweek and the Wall Street Journal have reported that the FBI was tipped off about Trump’s document hoard by a disgruntled insider. In my case, that would be my wife.
She has long held frustration toward my penchant for saving nearly everything. Instead of calling the FBI, though, she’ll rat me out to a government entity far more fearsome, efficient and ruthless in pursuit of its quarry: the fire department. All that highly combustible paper in the basement? I’m a walking security threat.
It shouldn’t really end like this. I’m sitting on a valuable trove of detailed information about how life was lived in turn-of-the-20th-century America. My life, anyway. Historians, who know the importance of contemporaneous records, would salivate over data like this.
I’m thinking maybe the National Archives, the Smithsonian, the Library of Congress, a prestigious university – almost any repository of the papers and personal effects of historically significant personages.
And when the appraisers arrive, I’ll follow the example of my fellow collector, the former president. Whenever he gives something to charity – a real estate easement, a portrait of himself – he claims a huge tax deduction.
One Trump trait, however, I shall not be imitating. To avoid a visit from the fire department, I have reached an agreement with my wife to foreswear our ex-president’s practice regarding the archiving and storage of deceased former spouses.
Some things are just too valuable to keep at home.