While I was listening to WAMC recently, Alan Chartock posed a rhetorical question. Amid a discussion of exploding COVID cases, inflation, ongoing geopolitical turmoil and other worries, he asked: “What I want someone to tell me is, why the stock market keeps going up?”
This is a sentiment that I’ve heard again and again (and written about again and again).
The S&P 500 set daily record highs 70 times last year. It was up 27 percent for the year. The worst peak-to-trough pullback of the entire year was just 5 percent. This caps a 10-year run when the S&P 500 returned about 16 percent annualized.
A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 at the beginning of 2012 would be worth about $45,000 today. Despite some early 2022 turbulence, the market seems to be mostly resilient. How can this be, amid all the negative headlines?
Market prices change along with future expectations. Those expectations change with the news. The news is unknown until it emerges, so, stock market valuations change as the news changes, good or bad. This usually happens quickly.
Markets interpret and reflect the news almost as it’s released. That’s why Wall Street is littered with resumes of market forecasters.
Perhaps the best way to explain this to Dr. Chartock would be to ask where the stock market might be in the absence of negative news. I would wager it would be higher than it is today. Today’s actual stock market valuation reflects all available positive and negative news.
Even a grim future projection can become “less bad” as time passes and more information becomes available.
When omicron was first identified, markets stumbled as investors contemplated a potentially horrific scenario. Even as the number of cases has skyrocketed, it also became clear that the outcome was not as bleak as many had feared. Amid high COVID infection rates, low hospitalization and death rates are relatively good news. News often gets less bad before it gets good, so, even bad news can be relatively positive.
While the value of stocks reflects investor sentiment regarding the projected earnings of companies, it is also important to keep in mind that not all companies are alike.
While surging COVID cases may be terrible for cruise lines, the stock market spans numerous industries beyond cruise lines. For example, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon are the three largest components in the S&P 500. Their combined value accounts for about one-sixth of the value of the 500 firms that comprise the index!
The earnings of these three firms have remained strong amid the pandemic, and may have even been bolstered as a result of the outbreak. Amazon might be a company people love to hate, but the fact is, while local stores were locked down, online shopping was a saving grace for thousands.
Most household investors should maintain substantial exposure to stocks, regardless of economic conditions or prevailing news.
Bonds are the primary investment alternative to stocks, but they offer historically low yields. Real estate is an interesting option, but transaction costs are high and real estate is not liquid — it cannot be easily converted to cash when needed to meet spending needs.
Gold and cryptocurrency might have their place, but gold is more an insurance policy than an investment, and cryptocurrency is far too volatile to merit a spot in a regularly rebalanced portfolio. Many take comfort from volatility by hoarding cash, but one must accept meager interest rates and vulnerability to inflation in exchange.
At the end of the day, the stock market can often seem to rise and fall at the whims of our animal spirits, and that’s scary. But, common stocks provide ownership in companies that, over the decades, have managed time and again to overcome adversity.
While there may be many investors as perplexed as Dr. Chartock, data suggests that few have lost their faith in the stock market. Last year, inflows into stock exchange-traded funds reached $688 billion, an all-time high.
There is a human tendency to ascribe too much weight to the events we are passionate about. When COVID dominates our consciousness, as it does for so many of us right now, it’s easy to adopt a negative outlook on everything, including the economy. Politics can similarly affect one’s outlook, particularly when the news caters to an increasingly polarized electorate.
Don’t let your passions or fears put your financial objectives out of reach. The stock market is made up of individual companies, and the factors that drive prices are far more complex than a single data point or a wave of seemingly bad news.
The good news is that you need not fathom those complexities to achieve success. All that is needed is a good plan and the discipline to stick to it.