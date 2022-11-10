PRETRIAL DETENTION CENTER NO. 5, Moscow — There aren’t many national, let alone international, commemorative dates that originated in prisons — which makes all the more notable last week’s resolution in the U.S. Congress recognizing Oct. 30 as the International Day of Political Prisoners. The measure comes on the heels of a parallel proposal unanimously adopted earlier this year by lawmakers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The bipartisan House resolution notes that “national governments and legislative bodies have an obligation to raise awareness about the plight of political prisoners” and to work for “their prompt release.”
The original Political Prisoner Day was marked in the Soviet Union on Oct. 30, 1974 with hunger strikes by prisoners in several political labor camps and other detention facilities. The initiative was the brainchild of Soviet prisoners of conscience Kronid Lyubarsky and Alexei Murzhenko, who sought to draw attention to the plight of thousands imprisoned in the U.S.S.R. on political or religious grounds. In Moscow, the inauguration of Political Prisoner Day was announced at a news conference by prominent dissident Andrei Sakharov.
The initiative proved resilient, and Oct. 30 was marked by coordinated hunger strikes in political labor camps every year until the end of the Soviet Union. Starting in the late 1980s, demonstrations of solidarity with political prisoners were held in the country’s largest cities. On Oct. 30, 1989, thousands of Muscovites holding candles formed a human chain around the KGB building before being dispersed by riot police as they attempted to organize a rally.
The collapse of the Soviet regime brought the unthinkable: In October 1991, the Russian parliament — which included several former prisoners of conscience — legislated for Oct. 30 to be officially observed as the Remembrance Day for the Victims of Political Repression.
Every year, government officials would join thousands of Russians at memorials across the country — including a commemorative stone brought from the first Soviet penal camp on the Solovetsky Islands and installed in front of the KGB building in Moscow — to remember the millions who perished under Communist rule. The central theme at these events was “never forget.” No one could contemplate that Political Prisoner Day would ever regain its original meaning.
But it did. Starting with a trickle in the early years of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule, the numbers of political prisoners in Russia have mushroomed, reaching a scale comparable to the late Soviet period. According to the latest (and self-admittedly incomplete) figures from Memorial, Russia’s most respected human rights organization and co-recipient of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, there are some 500 political prisoners in the country — from prominent opposition leaders and human rights activists to members of banned political groups to adherents of prohibited religious faiths.
One particularly fast-growing segment on Russia’s political prisoner list is made up by opponents of Putin’s war on Ukraine: journalists, lawyers, artists, priests, politicians, military officers and many others who have publicly protested the invasion, even at the cost of personal freedom. In the half a year I’ve been imprisoned, I’ve come to witness firsthand just how incomplete the publicly available lists really are; the actual numbers of political prisoners in Russia are exponentially higher.
Russia is by no means the only member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) — a group of countries that also includes the United States — to hold significant numbers of political prisoners. Other OSCE states, from former Soviet republics such as Belarus and Azerbaijan to NATO member Turkey, have thousands of political prisoners among them.
The problem has not only reached global proportions. It also clearly violates international law — including OSCE statutes that prohibit politically motivated and otherwise arbitrary imprisonment. Recognizing this growing crisis, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt this year named Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., the special representative on political prisoners, the first international officeholder specifically devoted to this issue. Along with Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Cohen was the lead sponsor of the resolution designating the International Day of Political Prisoners.
The importance of international advocacy in this area is difficult to overstate. Irwin Cotler, the former Canadian justice minister who as an international human rights lawyer has represented some of the world’s most prominent prisoners of conscience, including Nelson Mandela and Natan Sharansky, once wrote that “the prisoner’s worst nightmare is the thought of being forgotten.”
And it’s not only about moral support (although the significance of that is difficult to overstate). Sustained high-level advocacy from democratic nations has helped secure the release of prisoners of conscience all over the world, including many in the Soviet Union and Russia.
Few political accomplishments can compare in importance to returning freedom to those unjustly deprived of it. The International Day of Political Prisoners is a timely reminder that much work still remains.