William S. Klein: Give voting one more chance

When I began my career as a consultant to progressive candidates and causes, I was usually the youngest person in the room. This is no longer the case.
These days, I’m on a morning call with the leaders of a national grassroots advocacy organization, and a colleague in her 20s admitted that the focus I was advocating on elections and politics left her a little cold. Her generation, she said, had pretty much given up on politics. Sure, she’ll vote, but she doesn’t have much faith that it will make a difference. If you don’t believe that politics is a means to achieve policy solutions, I wondered, what is? That’s a hard question to answer.
I used to insert Robert Kennedy’s “acts of courage and belief” lines into the writing I did for Democratic candidates, hoping they’d inspire others the way they inspired me:
“It is from numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”
Others felt a similar thrill watching “The West Wing.” But now, for a lot of people, politics is more like the WWE. It would be a coin toss to decide which is more inauthentic.
How do we get back to believing politics is worthwhile, even inspiring? The fact is that without politics and elections, we don’t get the change we need.
My first boss was a media consultant who loved revolutionary poets and Democratic populists. It was my job to hide the Che Guevara posters when prospective clients came to visit. One poster that got to stay was a quote from Bertolt Brecht: “Art is not a mirror to hold up to the world, but a hammer with which to shape it.”
It’s the same with the art of politics. The legendary ad man Tony Schwartz called it “the responsive chord.” Best known for the only once-aired “Daisy Spot,” used by Lyndon Johnson against Barry Goldwater to frighten voters about impending nuclear war, Schwartz said communication needs to resonate with the experiences, beliefs and thoughts of the audience.
The content of the ad is not as important as how the message connects with the viewer’s own values and knowledge. My old boss used say that an ad works if it makes someone turn to the person sitting next to them and say, “Isn’t that what I was just telling you this morning?”
Lately, the conversations on many peoples’ minds are not terribly full of hope or confidence in imminent progress. And yet those acts of courage and belief are needed more than ever.
There are lots of examples of brave individuals standing up for the environment, democracy, equality, racial justice — making news, trending on social media. But what happens on Twitter stays on Twitter. It doesn’t get 60 votes in the Senate.
Sen. Joe Manchin said it himself. “Elect more liberals,” he advised to those who were unhappy with his votes. It’s going to take a Manchin-proof majority in the Senate, and a returned Democratic majority to the House, to get anything done.
According to the census, voter turnout in the 2020 elections was lowest among those ages 18 to 24, at 51.4 percent, and highest among those ages 65 to 74, at 76 percent. Just a two- or three-percentage-point shift for younger voters would transform the political landscape and put states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio in play this November — and elect some exciting Democratic candidates. And yes, in some states younger voters are going to have to trust yet another bunch of middle-aged white guys to usher in a new era of progressive politics. But new voices are being heard. There are inspiring political figures and eloquent voices in every generation. Bobby Kennedy, Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And Amanda Gorman, who set forth a challenge in her Inauguration Poem, “The Hill We Climb”:
“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn’t broken,
but simply unfinished.”
Voting matters because it’s not just about picking sides or winners. It’s about shaping the future and finishing our nation.