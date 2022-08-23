William O’Leary: I am voting for Sheriff Bowler. He should bring women back to the Berkshire Jail

Costs per inmate in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties are high but similar in range. Salaries of jail executives are consistent with their counterparts. Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler has supported education and community partnerships. I will vote for him.

In candidate forum, Berkshire sheriff contenders spar over policy that sends women inmates to Chicopee The two Democrats running for Berkshire County sheriff participated Wednesday in a forum ahead of the first contested election in over a decade.

The sheriff should, however, rethink the practice of sending pretrial women to Chicopee. Originally the rationale was not that there wasn’t available space in Berkshire but that women would access top-quality services at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee. For pretrial women, many or most of whom are mothers, the tradeoff was longer distance from and less access to attorneys, families and community supports. Throughout my career, I would have disagreed with this approach.

In the early 1970s, I participated in a national research internship in which I lived as an inmate for three months in the Civil War-era Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction. The “jail” had one large 100-cell block with four tiers of cells facing the north wall and a similar configuration facing the south wall. I lived on the third-tier north side. Of the nine inmates on my tier, five were pretrial on charges ranging from murder to arson to drug-related robberies and property offenses. Maintaining contact with their attorneys, families and religious support systems was a big deal.

A Pittsfield woman's death at the Chicopee regional jail becomes campaign issue in sheriff's race A Berkshire County woman who was being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center died of what officials term natural causes while in custody this month. A challenger for the office of sheriff believes the system failed her.

Over the years, as an attorney and corrections consultant, I worked with state and local corrections nationally. Access to counsel and visitation was often a topic. Sometimes there were real questions whether practices violated the First, Sixth or 14th Amendments to the Constitution. Usually, however, where a jail had placed more restrictions on one subpopulation than another, the best practice was to provide a reasonable basis for the policy and ensure as much parity as possible.

Increasingly, the practice of sending pretrial women to Chicopee makes even less sense than before.

Corrections spending, as is, is not sustainable. Many facilities are antiquated. Newer facilities are overbuilt. Populations have diminished. Costs have rapidly risen. Citizens with average family incomes of $48,000 become alarmed when costs for every single inmate exceed $120,000. Administration and legislative leaders see runaway costs crowd out funding for other state or local aid.

In the 1990s, New York relied on upstate prison expansion as a cornerstone of its economic development strategy. The prison population has dropped by 60 percent. Prisons that were considered politically sacrosanct went on the chopping block. The state has closed eight and is in the process of closing six more.

This spring, legislators called on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to close correctional facilities, citing a 77 percent population decline in 10 years. The state announced it will close the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction. The women’s prison in Framingham may close thereafter. Maintenance costs and operational costs are driving factors.

If these trends continue, they will impact sheriffs whose counties have seen more than a one-third reduction in the census. Berkshire’s jail population is 160 with a bed capacity of 500. Post-COVID, there might be some uptick in commitments, but fundamental factors have shifted since population highs. Draconian drug sentencing laws and practices are gone. With the exception of murder, 17- and 18-year-olds are no longer treated in the adult system. And the overall census among citizens is not expected to rise significantly.

This is not to say jails and houses of correction will shutter. Political battles with sheriffs would be great. Their facility maintenance costs are lower than many of the state’s. But the state funds the sheriffs, and it has real leverage. Over time, that would likely translate to calls on counties to absorb inmates from closing state facilities. Before that debate ensues, Sheriff Bowler should take back pretrial and sentenced women.

The argument that Chicopee has quality services for women has real merit. For years, Hampden County has ranked among the best in the nation for quality, accredited services provided to men as well. I played an instrumental role with then-Sheriff Michael Ashe in the implementation of mental health services and the introduction of one of the first day reporting centers in America.

I would never argue, however, that the 60 men currently sentenced to Berkshire should be transferred to Hampden to access their nationally accredited services. I am sure Sheriff Bowler and his staff would rightfully say they can provide quality services to men. I am confident that they could and should provide quality wraparound services to women. They could leverage and generate widespread community support for substance abuse resources, maternal support services and education.