Thanksgiving 2020 will be a Thanksgiving unlike any other. COVID-19 ravages the world. Concerns of racism and justice are, and deserve to be, insistent. The natural world warns us through storms, forest fires and species eradication that we are abrogating whatever treaty allowed human beings on this Earth. The losers refuse to accept the results of a fraught election.
Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday, one based on companionship and food — the two being inextricably bound. This year, we will miss out on the pleasure of family and friends surrounding the table — perhaps mitigated by face time on Zoom. Many will eat alone. Far too many of the empty places were reserved for those ill or deceased.
A Thanksgiving unlike any other; indeed, a Thanksgiving that challenges the concept of giving thanks.
A pessimistic poet, T.S. Eliot, warned “human kind/cannot bear very much reality.” Case in point: in the recent election, one candidate said we were rounding the corner on the virus, the economy was in good shape and neglected any concerns about racism or the environment. The other candidate described the reality. Although many voters could not bear that reality, the truth teller won.
Thanksgiving 2020 is a reality Thanksgiving. Accepting the way things are — the good with the bad. It is true that many of our compatriots have an entirely different view of the country than we do. Understanding that view is a challenge moving forward.
As countervailing evidence, though, there was limited civil unrest as people voted or as votes were counted. Instead, we saw the images of competent vote counters and secretaries of state, apparently unruffled, completing their work under enormous pressure. Our system of voting worked.
Bearing reality is accepting it, indeed reveling in it. There is no joy in COVID-19, no, but there is in taking the personal steps, the masks, the hand-washing, to combat it. And in the knowledge that around the world scientists are seeking palliative drugs and vaccines.
There is no joy in racism and injustice; but there is in the voices of those who would lead us forward; and in the steps we can take to create a caring community. The European settlers’ treatment of the natives cannot be celebrated, but the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s landing in Plymouth provides an opportunity to think together with natives how the country should acknowledge the roles they played.
Climate change is a disaster, yet even now we can limit and mitigate it.
Thanksgiving is an important art, one that must be practiced, one that must be employed even when reality impinges. Discouragement, disillusion are not satisfactory excuses for failing to be thankful. Sometimes it helps to retreat, to a seacoast, perhaps, or into the woods. Seascapes, landscapes can be sources of gratitude in themselves and they can also free us to find gratitude elsewhere.
Our Thanksgiving 2020 will be a different Thanksgiving from any we have experienced but, with practice, we can express joyful words and feelings.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.