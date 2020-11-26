Give thanks.
Maybe the one-two punch of the lockdown and the election have left you both shaken and stirred, and this Thanksgiving will mean figuring out how to carve a turkey for one, with family tabled until next year. I hear you. But a vaccine is in production, you still have health, if not wealth, as well as your constitutional right to resume the pursuit of happiness. Actual attainment costs extra.
Give thanks.
Maybe you were starting to wonder if we really have a favored nation, or if we suffer fires, floods and viruses because we have failed to care enough for Mother Nature or each other, and yet in the face of all this misery your old colleagues still reach out to you, and when they say they miss you it doesn’t sound rote at all.
Give thanks.
Maybe your deceased father haunts your dreams at night not to make you miss him but because he lives on in you and gives you strength to carry on, and your cherished colleague who perished of colon cancer at fifty informed the recent recommendation to move up testing to forty-five. She not busy dying is busy being born, that the next one may survive.
Give thanks.
Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that you and your boss fell out and you moved on, because they don’t deserve you and you don’t deserve to eat their hooey and call it honey.
Give thanks.
Maybe when we meet our Maker some little we have accomplished will flow into the current of humanity, a Gulf Stream of goodness that warms the cold waters of the void of space in which we spin. These few words of mine may one day sail in a star trek bearing all that remains of my brain into a future I can only inhabit through others’ memory. When the last one who knew me departs as well, these bits of ink will be what passes for ashes.
Give thanks.
Maybe with the deaths this year of great songwriters such as Bill Withers and John Prine, whose words spring to mind like tall and glorious sunflowers, the tunes born in an era of physical media that gave them solidity and specialness swirl away from you like dust motes in the air, and you capture that feeling now only in fleeting moments that whisper in the wind. You, too, are blowing away.
Give thanks.
Maybe your own mother has been suffering a year of loneliness behind locked doors on the other side of this too-large land, and you wonder if the plague will end and the vaccine will get used in time for you to laugh and cry together once more before the darkness and light pull her back into them for her final journey to join your father in your dreams. Sleep tight, mom.
Give thanks.
Maybe with daylight savings time the earlier dusk brings a herd of deer past your window during the workday, and your eyes can unglaze from one more video call and take in the real world outside, the one that we come from and to which we return. The circle game.
Give thanks.
There is still a newspaper at your door in the morning, the Fourth Estate has survived the accusations of “fake news” and the dearth of advertising, and antisocial media have ever so slightly trimmed the sails of those who would yell fire in the theater of public discourse.
Give thanks.
Despite the two-hundred-and-fifty thousand of your countrymen who have died so far of the virus, and millions more who have lost their jobs, those not lucky enough to sport a white collar yet sufficiently favored by fortune to remain employed still show up every day in the face of the pandemic, risking their lives on behalf of their livelihoods in this land of plenty for some but not all. You realize that the tip you double means more than money on both sides.
Give thanks.
There is still a coffee shop at the corner even if you drink it in your car, the pizza still bakes in the oven and gets biked to you, school is in session virtually and the software still computes, and most of all you have learned to read the smile in the crinkle of the eyes above the mask.
Give thanks.
There is still world enough and time to change the course we are on, and if this doesn’t remind us of the grace in little things and glory in every minute then we are surely hopeless as a species, and our children are right when they contend that we have made a hash of it all, and we pray their children may not say the same of them.
This Thanksgiving, more than ever before, give thanks.