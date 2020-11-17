PITTSFIELD — The anxiety and fear by early Americans of a peaceful transition of political power after an election, a key part of this nation’s democratic election process, was thought to have been settled by the presidential election of 1800.
That election, according to American historians, was considered to be one of the nastiest in this nation’s history. It set a low bar as a precedent for future presidential elections. Thomas Jefferson ran against the incumbent president, John Adams, the nation’s second president, who, for the first time in this country’s history, was the first president seeking reelection to that office. Jefferson won. And according to one historian, Jefferson’s supporters were so concerned about the transition of presidential power that an armed group escorted him to his inauguration. Americans waited to see what was going to happen. Nothing did. There was a peaceful transition of power that has been followed until now.
But, now, Donald Trump, the nation’s lame-duck president, lost his reelection bid and by his actions is signaling that he may not follow this precedent. Americans should be greatly concerned about Trump and what he is doing to this nation’s election system.
In the recent presidential election, he tried the greatest con of his life against Americans by greatly increasing the negative campaigning against his opponent, President-elect Joe Biden. This apparently was done in an effort to enable Trump, if he lost the election, to claim the election was “rigged” and that enough American people would be conned into believing that.
In the nation’s early electoral campaigns, candidates literally stood for office while their supporters did the campaigning. These early campaigns were full of scurrilous charges, slurs, lies and just about everything else to demean the candidates. Jefferson was called a fraud and a low-lived person. He was criticized for his religious beliefs. Adams was said to be plotting to turn America into a dynasty under British rule.
Over the years, some of this negative campaigning became less excessive with some norms that were followed by candidates and their supporters because it was thought that some of the escalating negativity would not resonate with voters. But, Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections for the presidency not only took political campaigning back to all the nastiest of the 1800 presidential campaign, but enhanced it with brazen, demonstrable lying, calling for the jailing of his political opponents, supporting ridiculous conspiracy theories, trying to create an alternative understanding of the truth by attacking the media as purveyors of fake news and destroying the Republican Party as a political voting bloc in favor of forming a formidable new voting bloc of dissident voters.
Despite his nasty and ugly two campaigns, Trump won the presidency in the 2016 election and then received more than 71 million votes in his losing bid for reelection in 2020. Trump, in this political process, was able not only to attract but to unify the fringe, dissident groups in America that consisted of former tea partiers, white supremacist, militia groups, conspiracy theorists and their ilk into a large, hardcore voting bloc. This does not bode well for the future of this nation’s elections.
Trump is already trying to hold onto and placate this large number of supporters for his next presidential run. He is talking publicly about it. Meanwhile, Republican congressmen are trying to keep this group together, also for support in their future election runs, by going along with Trump’s ridiculous claim that he did not lose his reelection. He claims there was a lot of cheating in the election that denied him the win to which he was entitled.
This scam flies in the face of there being no credible evidence of such cheating. As a matter of fact, state election officials, including Republicans, have publicly stated how well the election worked with neither fraud nor problems. And the courts have dismissed just about every legal action that had been filed by Trump’s legal team alleging election fraud.
The only fraud in the last election was Trump’s last act of trying to become the nation’s grand con artist. And the sooner those Americans who fell for it realize this, the better to avoid an encore in the future.