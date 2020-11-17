“Joy cometh in the morning.”
No matter how dark the night, or how long, joy cometh in the morning. The announcement came just before noon, and the messenger was CNN. In New York City, a man stepped out on his balcony and shouted into the canyon of high-rises, “It’s about time.”
He was answered by a cacophony. From all the balconies, people made noise. With whatever they could find — pots and pans, bells, music, and raised voices — they made noise. The news traveled to the street, and car horns blared traveling upward to fill the air.
From Washington D.C. to San Francisco, people glued for days to TV screens peeled free and went into the streets to dance and sing. No long guns, no twisted faces and ugly words, no tear gas. In cities across the country, joy returned to politics.
At the farmers market, people burst into tears.
“Why am I crying?” one woman asked.
“The relief,” her companion answered.
The relief was palpable. It was as if America held its breath for four years, and now, America breathed free.
One neighbor called to another, “It is a beautiful day in America.”
“No,” the neighbor answered, “It is a beautiful day in the world.”
And from across the globe, the world celebrated. Ordinary folks in Europe flooded the streets, and their political leaders hurried to congratulate Joe Biden. Interrupted for four years, they wanted their old relationship with the United States. One political leader summed it up for all: “Welcome back, America.”
Those who stood in line for hours to vote or drove ballots to city halls in an abundance of caution did so because they believed it was a vote for America; that the survival of our country was on the ballot. Some, therefore, who voted for Biden were actually voting against the other guy, but that was not necessary.
Biden is the one — the man of the hour — the antidote to the poison that preceded. Why the antidote? Several reasons.
A college political science professor told his students, “American democracy will survive because American politics is a rubber band: Pull too far to the left, it snaps back to center; pull too far to the right, and it snaps back.” After 1,387 days: Snap.
Not only will Biden govern from the center, but he will reestablish the norms of our society, and put back in place the guardrails of our form of government. You can depend upon it. Simply, it is who he is. Biden said the vote for him was a vote for decency, hope and truth. Biden is decent, honest and hopeful, by nature. After 50 years in politics, people on both sides of the aisle agree.
The challenges Biden faced were absolutely biblical in proportion. America knows the stories of gut-wrenching loss and life-threatening medical problems. Kennedy said there was good reason why there was only one slim volume of "Profiles in Courage." Biden belongs in it. Because he faced loss? No. Because, in the face of epic loss, he remained kind, honest, able to love and able to do a job. That is exemplary. That is rare.
Biden did not feel sorry for himself. He was able to realize it was about more than him — it was about constituents and children. It was about obligation, not entitlement. It was not an excuse to be mean or misbehave, and throughout, he remained kind. That is the antidote to Donald Trump. Biden is democracy’s salvation — the people’s antidote. To all 75,000,000 voters, thank you. “You done good.”
Those who voted for the loser probably don’t feel that way. Some say it is because they live in an information bubble — a loop of repetitive disinformation. Maybe. But, at the end of the day, the reason is less important than the necessity to deal with the truth. The virus is killing people. They are dead. They did not come alive on Nov. 4, nor was Nov. 4 the end of the discussion about “COVID, COVID, COVID." The virus was not a political ploy; it was and is real.
Trump was threatening the traditional order and our form of government. That is fact. He still is threatening it with his refusal to accept another fact: He lost. We must, as a nation, agree on the facts, accept the facts, and only argue opinions.
And one more thing: Biden told America he knew how to deal with bullies. Nothing Trump attempted in the way of attacks stuck to Biden. Partly that is because of who Biden is, and partly it is because, as he asserted, he knew how to deal with bullies.
How? Unimpeded and uninterrupted by bullying, Biden kept doing what he knew was right. He still is. Regardless of whether or not Trump concedes, Biden has his transition team in place, and on Monday he will name the doctors who will lead the fight against COVID. Trump is, finally, as he always should have been, irrelevant.