No, don’t get up. I realize it’s still difficult to wobble around the room, so stay where you are and think about “leftovers”.
According to the venerable folks at Merriam-Webster, this word didn’t come into use until the late 1860s. It means: “something that remains unused or unconsumed”. Synonyms include: “end, oddment, remainder, remnant, scrap or stub.” I think “oddment” will be my word of the day.
After our virtual Thanksgiving meal with our nearest and dearest being far from our table, I’m sure we all have a good supply of oddments, both in the refrigerator and on the table. Who has more turkey than pie left over? Tell the truth, you ate pumpkin pie for breakfast, didn’t you?
I give thanks for every one of those oddments. It will take us a week to finish them up, sitting here in our cozy, COVID-free home. If you have an assortment of oddments, perhaps you could continue to give thanks too.
Food insecurity is a huge problem in this land of plenty. I know from personal experience than many school children enjoy their best meals of the day (and sometimes only meals) in the school cafeteria. Imagine how the closure of schools and unemployment rates have impacted food insecurity! Think of the images we saw on television of cars lined up for blocks to receive food; many of those folks have never before needed that kind of help. Be grateful for your store of oddments, and share whatever you can with those less fortunate — and not just the lima beans.
When I read that the term “leftover” came into usage in the 1860s, I began to wonder why. With the end of the Civil War, soldiers returned home to face new uncertainties. Crops might not have been planted, or been plundered or burned; animals slaughtered. Getting through the first year would have been similar to those hearty Pilgrims who had to start from scratch in the sandy soil of the Plymouth Colony.
It’s only after you have survived on the bare minimum that you could revel in having some food leftover. During the Depression and the world wars, food was rationed. Our parents learned how to make do without butter or much meat. They invented a new style of cooking, and some of those creative recipes still reside in our cookbooks, like Ritz cracker pie (as a substitute for apple pie).
My mother’s early years were spent on a farm where my grandmother had a huge vegetable garden. Root cellars were common and everyone canned food for the winter. Until the day she died, my Mom never wasted food. She would wrap up some uneaten morsel in a napkin to eat later or share with a visitor.
I think we all take food for granted until we don’t have it. During the early days of the pandemic, shortages occurred when hoarding began and the supply chain was interrupted. Our bag of veggies from the White Goose Garden CSA became more precious. We waited anxiously for the first ripe tomatoes from our own garden, and they did seem more succulent than ever. If we couldn’t get the exact product we wanted from the supermarket, we learned to adapt. There were a lot less oddments in the fridge.
Now that the political climate has begun to change, and the promise of a COVID vaccine seems real, we can really appreciate those leftover Brussels sprouts. Hopefully, we can look forward to a joyous holiday season with good tidings to all.
May we never forget that we become stronger when we are tested. And may we never grimace or groan when the turkey-noodle casserole appears on the table...again.