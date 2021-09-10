I rode my express bus into Manhattan from Riverdale to work. A woman on the bus got a call that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I immediately assumed it was a small Piper Cub-type that often flew over that area. About 20 minutes later, the bus driver got a similar call, and I assumed it was the same plane.
As we entered Fifth Avenue past Harlem, I saw the Empire State Building ahead. Behind it were billowing black clouds of smoke, much like pictures of the bombed USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor in 1941. The sky was filled, looking as though everything behind the building was on fire.
Every TV was on at work, a law firm, but I couldn’t watch. A paralegal kept me posted. When I learned the first tower had collapsed, I felt my body go into shock. The second fell and I became a robot, trying to focus.
At lunchtime, we all went to the St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital to donate blood, but they were full. The ER staff were standing out in the street, chain-smoking as they waited for the ambulances, with a hollow silence. None ever came.
When I left work at 5, I heard the squeal of brakes at Columbus Circle and knew the trains were running again, so, I took that home.
I went back to work the next day. As I got off the bus at 57th and Broadway, a firetruck came out of a side street with firemen hanging out the windows, looking past exhaustion: a New York Pieta. I caught the eye of one of them and gave him a thumbs-up, but my eyes filled with tears and I dropped my head.
I will never forget.
— Constance G. Bullard, Pittsfield
Photo credit: A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two Planes crashed into the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday morning, collapsing both 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)