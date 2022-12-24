Our Opinion: Merry Christmas from The Berkshire Eagle

As of press time on Friday, a predicted snowstorm looked poised to paint a Berkshire winter wonderland as the backdrop for a long-awaited holiday weekend. But as we prepare to exchange presents on a Sunday morning Christmas, light the final candles of the Hanukkah menorah or however you choose to celebrate, it’s worth reflecting on the gifts we already share that sustain us beyond the merriment of seasonal celebration.
The Community Hanukkah Celebration, held Monday at The Mount and hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, demonstrates that the brightest light we can muster is the one that we emit when we come together as a community. And as the generous donors to The Eagle Santa Fund, Laliberte Toy Fund and Watson Fund teach us again year after year, ours is a community that looks out for each other.
At every year’s end, no matter the bad news of the past year or the approaching struggles of the next, we always are thankful for the opportunity to serve and be a part of this Berkshire community. We can do that only because of a vital force that, we are happy to say, keeps on giving: our readers. We see the care you have for your neighbors. We hear your calls of attention to the issues that most impact our communities. And we feel your support of our mission, especially after the generous reaction we received after The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund‘s recent rollout.
Those are gifts we will never, ever take for granted. The Eagle wishes all a safe, fulfilling and merry Christmas.