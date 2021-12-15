When Town Hall turmoil reached a fever pitch and spurred a hasty election recall effort, we called on Monterey officials and voters alike to pump the brakes. We’re glad to see that two Berkshire County lawmakers agree that the temperature must be lowered and the facts fully marshaled before anything rash is done.

As tensions continue to simmer in this small town navigating a big mess of official finger-pointing, a recall measure advanced last month at a contentious special town meeting. For towns without a charter, such a recall rule requires the state Legislature’s approval, which for now does not appear to be forthcoming. Monterey’s respective representatives in the state Senate and House said they would hold off on filing the relevant legislation due to “recent developments surrounding this matter.” Sen. Adam Hinds and state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli cited the advice of Senate and House counsel in their joint letter, specifically referring to the controversy over the citizen’s petition that brought the recall effort to a vote in the first place.

That this procedural point of contention arose in the first place is more evidence of the players in this drama putting interpersonal conflict over due diligence and what is best for the town. While the lawmakers’ hesitancy centers on the hanging questions about the petition’s legitimacy, this is merely one frayed end in a troubling tapestry of 20 complaints filed by current and former Monterey officials against each other. As such, the legislators’ caution is wise and worth applying to the rest of the swirling uncertainties engulfing a town whose officials appear to have mistaken running up the tally of accusations and counter-accusations for municipal governance. Like the last time we weighed in on these matters, we aren’t taking sides because it is impossible to do so rationally and thoughtfully when the questions so vastly outweigh the answers, as is obviously still the case for anyone trying to get to the bottom of this deep discord.

We agree with Sen. Hinds and Rep. Pignatelli that any further consideration by the Legislature of the recall petition should only take place after the necessary investigations can shed some disinfecting light on the facts underneath Monterey’s morass of official conflict.

The town’s residents should follow suit: Prioritize turning down the temperature and finding all the facts over rash and factional action that could even further compromise town government.