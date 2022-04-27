Our Opinion: 3 Berkshire fires over 4 days make headlines — and remind us to thank your friendly neighborhood firefighter

We shouldn’t need reminding, but sometimes they remind us anyway: We’re lucky to have the local firefighters that protect us at all hours and in all corners of our communities. In fact, we in the Berkshires were reminded of that three times just in the last week.

Lincoln Street fire displaces more than 30 residents from 3 buildings in Pittsfield, with no injuries Jessica Thomas was relaxing at her home with her dog on Cherry Street on Friday when she smelled smoke and heard people shouting. The house next door, on Lincoln Street, was on fire.

On Friday night, it was in Pittsfield, where firefighters responded to and knocked down a blaze on Lincoln Street that spread to three residential buildings. On Monday afternoon, it was in Hancock and on the Richmond-West Stockbridge town line, with separate crews attending to a burning and a brush fire, respectively. Fortunately, there were no injuries at any of these fires.

We ask a lot of firefighters, especially here in the Berkshires where rural and urban geography each pose unique challenges, sometimes just down the road from each other. While many were reading Saturday morning about the previous night’s fire in the heart of Pittsfield, crews were still standing sentinel at the scene into Saturday afternoon to prevent any potential reignition in the heart of the city. Flames razed the barn in Hancock, but the firefighters’ response saved an adjacent building that caught fire. And in West Stockbridge, a permitted burn that went out of control could have been disastrous during Monday’s windy weather if not for the quick and critical containment achieved by the responding crews.

This is hard work. This is dangerous work. And even when a fire only touches one city or town, squads from all around often come together to share the burden of that work. Factoring in the mutual aid response, these three fires in fewer than four days engaged well beyond a dozen departments throughout the greater Berkshire region. What’s more, Friday night’s fire in Pittsfield that destroyed three residential buildings left about 30 people without a home. While many who read about the fire will simply be able to forget about it within a few weeks, that’s impossible for those whose lives have been upended. Other first responders and community stakeholders — from the fire department and local police to the Red Cross and the Froio Senior Center — have done what they can to mitigate this unimaginable struggle, and that aid will be felt long after the headlines fade.

Firefighters battle spreading brush fire on Richmond, West Stockbridge line Multiple fire companies are fighting a spreading brush fire in the woods at the West Stockbridge/Richmond line on Monday afternoon. Gusty winds and dry weather created poor conditions for what was a permitted fire, the fire chief said.

It takes a village to respond to calamity. The silver lining to these sad stories of fire and loss is that it reminds us how lucky our villages are to have everyday heroes in red helmets and tanker trucks who spring into action whenever and wherever calamitous flames rise. It should also be noted that many Berkshire County fire departments are volunteer-based. Those crews respond to emergencies for little in return except the thought of fulfilling their duty to put themselves between danger and their neighbors. Many of those volunteer-driven squads are looking to grow their ranks so that they can continue fulfilling that duty in smaller, rural and underserved communities.

To those volunteers and all other brave men and women who run toward risk to help others when fiery crisis strikes, we ought to say this a lot more often:

Thank you.