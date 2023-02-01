Our Opinion: Berkshire lawmakers' pitch for a 413 delegation is smart; we hope other Western Mass. legislators pick up the call

Redistricting has left the Berkshire delegation with one fewer House seat and diluted representation in our sole Senate seat. That’s a real challenge to getting our county’s most pressing issues a fair hearing on the Statehouse floor — and as our often overlooked communities know too well, that was already too challenging even before the redistricting.

It’s going to take some regional teamwork to ensure those issues don’t go ignored in the recently opened 2023-24 legislative session. We’re glad to see the Berkshire delegation recognizes this, and their proposal for a “413 delegation” is a smart move to kickstart that coalition-building.

We’ve backed such a move for some time. In the wake of an October 2021 state auditor report highlighting the structural struggles of the commonwealth’s more rural corners, we called for a Western Massachusetts caucus. Berkshire lawmakers’ pitch for a 413 delegation essentially would be just that. Referring to the area code covering Western Mass., it would comprise the state’s four westernmost counties — Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire — and amplify the voices of their constituent communities.

After all, Berkshire does have much in common with adjacent counties. Compared to the rest of the commonwealth, the four western counties are more rural and less populous. Our region’s small towns and ex-industrial cities are hungry for the kind of growth and reinvigorating state investment that our easterly peers disproportionately enjoy. Meanwhile, those in Boston with heavier hands on the state’s purse strings and policy agendas often overlook our region’s unique struggles: attracting and retaining young families in graying areas; fighting against the tide to grow dwindling tax bases; maintaining ever-aging public infrastructure; providing basic services in far-flung areas.

We know these matters are on the minds of many other folks across Western Massachusetts.

The Berkshire delegation is right to try and join those voices together that we might not get drowned out on Beacon Hill, especially now when Massachusetts is uniquely positioned for overdue reinvestment in communities demonstrably disadvantaged by a sorry history of regional inequity.

Our issues deserve Beacon Hill’s attention, too. When the four members of the Berkshire delegation spoke to The Eagle on their outlooks for the 2023-24 legislative session, we heard many of those issues mentioned: broadband buildout, passenger rail expansion, rural road repair funding, green energy incentives and opioid crisis mitigation just to name a few.

It’s good to hear that the lawmakers we send to Beacon Hill on our behalf are headed there with solid policy priorities in mind. Getting down to the people’s business on those priorities with a sense of regional equity and reasonable urgency is only going to be tougher, though, given the Berkshire delegation’s numerical dilution. To make up for that, the delegation will have to concentrate on forming a whole that’s greater than the sum of its seats, even as it’s losing one.

At least our Berkshire legislators know they have their work cut out for them, and it’s heartening to see them demonstrate the start of that representational teamwork with a simple but smart plan that could amplify our region’s voice on Beacon Hill. Now, it’s up to lawmakers in our fellow western counties to see the necessity and utility of that teamwork. Can we stop Beacon Hill ignoring the calls from our area code?

Perhaps raising our voices as one from within a 413 delegation could do just that.