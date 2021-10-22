Grandmother of twins killed in Sheffield tragedy writes to them on what would be their 10th birthday
“It doesn’t go away — it doesn’t get better. It just kind of changes.” That’s how Terri Wilbur described dealing with the immense grief from losing her daughter and three grandchildren to a 2019 tragedy in Sheffield. Thursday would have been the 10th birthday of twins Alex and Zoe, so Ms. Wilbur marked it by writing her deceased loved ones a note and chose to share it with the Berkshire community via The Eagle. It is heartbreaking. But it’s also a courageous window into how deep trauma processes in real time, a testament to undying love that we all must hold onto in the face of senseless suffering and a reminder that the victims of tragedy are often not only the deceased but survivors who need and deserve the support of their community. We can’t imagine what this pain is like for Ms. Wilbur, but we can say that your community mourns with you, and we are thankful for your willingness to share this vulnerable and raw view into how hurt lingers and how surrounding support can help.