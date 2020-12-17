As a chapter of controversy closes at the Williamstown Police Department, a chance emerges to turn the page on a new and improved era of transparency and community-police relations in this small town.
Earlier this year, Williamstown Police Sgt. Scott McGowan filed a federal civil lawsuit, alleging that former Chief Kyle Johnson subjected others in the department to a hostile work environment that included unwanted sexual contact, racist epithets and retaliation. The suit named Mr. Johnson as well as Town Manager Jason Hoch, who Sgt. McGowan said was made aware of the former chief’s alleged conduct but did not investigate.
After apologizing in November, Mr. Johnson resigned as chief earlier this week, quickly after which Sgt. McGowan dropped his lawsuit. While this provides some closure to a matter that has been at best a major distraction and at worst a signal of dire structural problems within the department, there are still lingering questions — and an opportunity to answer them in a way that restores this community’s faith and trust in its local police.
Sgt. McGowan’s allegations about the internal climate at the department were serious, and went beyond just the former chief’s behavior. He claims that the former chief sexually assaulted him on four occasions, and said in his formal complaint that when he objected to the treatment the chief “laughed and dared McGowan to write him up.” The complaint also claims two other officers — one male, one female — suffered similar treatment.
The suit also alleged several instances of blatant racism that targeted officers and civilians alike. Sgt. McGowan’s complaint noted the open harassment of a Black officer, referred to as “Officer C” in the suit, by other members of the department including the former chief. The suit claimed that, while Officer C was giving a tour of the police station to a Black college student, a white dispatcher shouted a racial slur to others present — an event that Sgt. McGowan said then-Chief Johnson knew about but declined to adjudicate.
Also documented in the suit, evidenced by a 2018 photograph, was a picture of Adolf Hitler hanging in an officer’s station locker that was clearly visible when the locker door was opened, which the complaint alleges the former chief and the town knew about but did nothing to see to its removal.
Given this laundry list of red flags, what, if any, are the extant internal mechanisms for flagging them and intervening — and more importantly why did they appear to fail so utterly in this case? What more can be done, in terms of policy and atmosphere at the department, to be sure that grave problems like these don’t fester until they’re unearthed by a sergeant who says he suffered retaliation for pointing them out?
Calls for an outside investigation of the department were rebuffed earlier this year, with town officials saying Sgt. McGowan’s suit complicated the proposition of a probe occurring simultaneously. Now that the suit has been dropped, however, officials are open to an independent investigation — a necessary step to get arms around the department’s deficiencies. Mr. Johnson’s departure lowers the temperature, but does not resolve all of these issues; many of the allegations in McGowan’s complaint involved other members of the force that the former chief simply appeared disinclined to discipline. An assessment of the department’s internal environment could spell out what needs addressing, and inform new guidelines and procedures to ensure the Williamstown Police can best serve its community in an equitable, transparent and accountable manner.
As the scandal roiled the department, Williamstown officers in October decried “hostile” attitudes toward the force. The strain on the department-community relationship certainly makes it harder for the police to do their job — as do such egregious missteps by some of those we call on to serve and protect. Unfortunately, hostility can be a predictable byproduct of a problematic climate within a police department — in this case fomented by the former chief and exacerbated by the opacity with which the issues were officially addressed.
Fortunately, recent developments have uniquely positioned the town to hit the reset button. In dropping his suit, Sgt. McGowan has signaled that he now seeks to fix the department’s problems from within, and the town will soon be seeking new leadership for its local force. This presents a chance to learn from this difficult passage and start a new chapter for transparency and accountability within the department for the better of its officers and the community.
We hope the town and the department makes good on this opportunity.