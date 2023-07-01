Our Opinion: A cowardly campaign of hate demands our Berkshire community's vigilance

White supremacist banners and signs from Patriot Front appear up and down Berkshire County Patriot Front is the most prominent white supremacist group in the country, said Morgan Moon, an investigative researcher with the Anti-Defamation League. Moon said this group is encouraged by the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and the outsize volume of their posts on social media.

Last week, The Eagle reported on a rash of signs across the Berkshires promoting the so-called Patriot Front, an extremist organization founded in 2017 that advocates for fascism and a white ethnostate. In a seemingly collective and countywide effort, handmade signs dotted roadsides in multiple towns including Becket and Lee, while two flyers were pasted onto a pole outside the Colonial Theatre in downtown Pittsfield.

Then there were the two banners, one hung from a Massachusetts Turnpike overpass and another placed on a fence near an elementary school in North Adams. Both banners proclaimed with perverse pride: “Victory or death, Patriot Front US.” Perhaps the only thing nearly as chilling as a grassroots extremist campaign openly threatening violence is pondering what “victory” means to minds so warped by vitriol.

Some might wonder how such unabashed bigotry and inflamed extremism could fester and emerge here in the ostensibly progressive bastion of Western Massachusetts. The harsh lesson of history is that, yes, it can happen here. What should be a shock to the system of anyone decent will hopefully jolt us awake to an alarming increase in hate incidents across the commonwealth. In recent years, according to the Anti-Defamation League, Massachusetts has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents and white supremacist events. For instance, Massachusetts, which ranks second in the nation in extremist propaganda, saw a 71 percent increase in white supremacist propaganda distribution from 2021 to 2022.

The ADL tags three groups as primarily responsible for that uptick, including Patriot Front, due to their level of commitment and organization. Patriot Front, for example, divides itself into regional groups across the nation, including one encompassing New England.

These displays and their authors’ anonymous menacing are the height of cowardice, but faceless cowardice is hard to fight. They force us to ask hard questions: Where in our backyard have these roots of hate taken hold? Was this smattering of shameful displays a troubling but isolated incident in the Berkshire community, or is this the tip of a terrible iceberg looming larger as our national political climate grows colder and more callous?

Whether we want to admit it, the backdrop of politics is a factor; one can’t ignore that some of these signs advertising racism and fascism featured a motto — “America First” — championed by the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

But the path promoted by Patriot Front and other extremists does not put America first. It shamefully undermines our progress, seeking to chain our future to the darkest elements of our past in a regressive lurch toward the “good old days” that never were. And, critically, it simply threatens our fellow Americans — at least all those who aren’t white or won’t go along with the slippery slope toward a toxic nightmare of authoritarianism.

There is another path we can chart. It must aim to pull us out of this poisonous polarization and demonstrate that unity, not division, is the only way to be patriotic. If the hateful are organized and committed, then the forces of decency and inclusivity must be more organized and more committed — not just in condemning these manifestations of hate but in sealing the cracks where its seeds take root.

It has been said that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. Let this be a test for the soul of our community to ensure we are willing to pay our portion of that price for the pursuit and maintenance of a more perfect union. If you see something, say something. Look out for each other. Let our neighbors targeted and intimidated by such hateful rhetoric know that they embody our Berkshire community more than the lost souls poisoned by rage and resentment.