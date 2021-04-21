On Tuesday evening, America’s anxious eyes were affixed to TV screens awaiting a Minnesota jury’s decision in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. It was a scene that played out in living rooms across the country — and one of those scenes was in North Adams.
“Liberty spoke,” said Raymond Moore, a local activist who told The Eagle he watched the guilty verdict’s announcement surrounded by family and neighbors. “We just want people to understand that Black lives matter ... and to hold police accountable. Justice has been served.”
We share Mr. Moore’s sentiment – as do millions of Americans, including President Joe Biden, who told the nation Tuesday that, “We can’t turn away. We have a chance to begin to change the trajectory in this country.”
This is a small but sure step toward fully realizing our most foundational and oft-professed national ideals: extending justice to the vulnerable and the disenfranchised; bearing witness to suffering, no matter how senseless and painful; holding accountable those who abuse their power.
This moment of justice brings into sharper focus the injustices that remain — a cold-comfort sigh of relief at the foot of a mountain we still must summit together. George Floyd was a Black man in America. He also struggled with addiction and, like countless others, he lost his job in early 2020 because of the pandemic. None of these things should have made him more likely to lose his life while being detained by police on a petty nonviolent charge. Yet last year, the video of his death spelled out this undeniable reality, its frames now burned into our collective consciousness. We watched, again and again, a frightened man brought low, held face-down in the street by three officers with another onlooking, his hands cuffed behind his back, Mr. Chauvin’s knee on his neck for nine and a half minutes, until his cries for air and mercy and his deceased mother fell silent.
That Mr. Floyd’s killer has been convicted is a good and necessary outcome. But that this happened at all is a shameful indictment of the ways in which our society callously deems some people expendable. It’s also a striking reminder that our criminal justice apparatus is not nearly good enough at policing itself. A measure of justice in this case primarily depended upon the fact that bystanders filmed the incident extensively from multiple angles to produce exhibits of indisputable video evidence. Many observers and analysts noted that this case appeared to crack the so-called “blue wall of silence.” If our strongest bulwark against this phenomenon is relying on witnesses of brutality to be ever-ready with their phone cameras, then it is clear that we need better mechanisms of accountability and protections against police abuse.
Despite the real progress we tout, the scourge of racism lingers, as does the grim shadow it casts on the systems meant to protect and serve. Excising this moral sickness is a fight for the soul of our nation that will not be won by complacency and platitudes but vigilance and action. The Justice Department probing the Minneapolis Police Department’s practices and Massachusetts’ own statewide police reform legislation are good first steps.
While Mr. Chauvin’s defense might appeal the convictions, the trial’s end will hopefully mark the beginning of real healing for a grievous wound suffered most intensely by Mr. Floyd’s family but felt across America. It is the end of a chapter, but not the book; it’s now up to all Americans to go from here and demand better policing, a fairer criminal justice system and a real effort to dismantle systemic racism.