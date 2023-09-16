Our Opinion: A paean to voting ahead of Pittsfield preliminary

On Tuesday, several key races in Pittsfield’s municipal elections will reach a critical mile marker by way of the city’s preliminary election. In the contests for the mayor’s office as well as the Ward 2 and Ward 7 seats on the City Council, each will see a field of three candidates narrowed to two.
The candidates for those races will appear on preliminary ballot in the following orders, based on a drawing held last month by the City Clerk’s Office.
For mayor, the choices are Karen Kalinowsky, current at-large city councilor; Peter Marchetti, current City Council president; and John Krol, a former City Council vice president.
For Ward 2, the choices are Brittany Bandani, Soncere Williams and Alex Blumin.
For Ward 7, the choices are incumbent councilor Anthony Maffuccio, Jonathan Morey and Rhonda Serre.
In each of these contests, the top two vote-getters will advance to a November general election that will inevitably prove to be a shake-up for city leadership. With incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer stepping down, voters will choose a new mayor to lead Pittsfield from City Hall’s corner office. Meanwhile, two of the three candidates running for mayor are giving up their at-large City Council seats to do so, and November’s ballot will feature seven candidates (including five non-incumbents) vying for the council’s four at-large seats. And depending on how the preliminary shakes out, at least two but up to three of the four contested races for ward seats will be between non-incumbents.
Preliminaries and primaries often draw lower voter turnout than general elections, but Tuesday’s preliminary will serve to shape that consequential November ballot. It is up to you, people of Pittsfield. As we do every election season, we ask that citizens take up one of the simplest and most foundational duties of a democracy: vote. If you care about the future of your city, vote. If you have complaints or concerns about the present and future of Pittsfield, put your ballot where your mouth is. Your voice matters, so make it heard where it matters most in an election year. We’ll see you at the polls.