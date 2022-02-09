We have said it before, and we will say it again: Massachusetts must live up to its lofty place in the history of American democracy by shedding the dubious distinction of having the most secretive state government in the union. The Bay State is the only one in the country where all three branches of government — the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary — claim exemption from public records law.

Unlike previous times when we’ve flagged this unacceptable opacity, however, we do so now in light of some potential progress toward greater transparency.

Secretary of State William Galvin, the state’s public records officer, has proposed legislation that would require the governor’s office to comply with public records law. This would hold the governor’s office to the same rules that apply to virtually all other government entities in Massachusetts. It’s not the first time a state official has advocated for such overdue measures to make the highest halls of state government more accountable to the public, and this common-sense reform is imperative as ever.

The difference now, however, is that a majority of the declared candidates for governor have publicly come out in favor of this overdue move to make the office they’re seeking more transparent. What’s more, it’s a position that appears to straddle partisan lines. Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Attorney General Maura Healey, both vying for the Democratic nomination, last week backed the secretary of state’s push, as did Republican counterparts Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty. Another Democratic candidate, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, did not take a clear position on Mr. Galvin’s proposal.

There likely aren’t many other substantive positions shared by Democratic front-runner AG Healey and Trump-endorsed former state Rep. Diehl. We are glad this important issue represents an exception, as open governance should be a priority above politics. The legislation in question, filed on Mr. Galvin’s behalf in the state Senate, would take effect on Jan. 5, 2023, when Gov. Charlie Baker’s successor takes office. That a critical fraction of his potential successors back the measure gives us some cautious optimism that Massachusetts might finally be moving the needle in the right direction against unjustifiable governmental secrecy. We strongly urge the Berkshire delegation and the rest of the Legislature to heed the secretary of state’s call to stop shielding the top of the state’s executive branch from the view of its constituents.

As we mentioned above and in previous editorials, the governor’s office isn’t the only corner of state government that desperately needs some disinfecting sunlight. The state judiciary and Legislature also claim exemption from public records law. Efforts to change House and Senate rules and make basic information like committee vote tallies publicly available have unfortunately hit a brick wall. To the Republican candidates’ credit, they said public records law should apply to the Legislature as well as the governor’s office. To be sure, the Legislature is more likely to turn the spotlight on other branches rather than itself, no matter how necessary.

Still, any potential progress on making state government more open and less obscured from scrutiny is worth underscoring. As members of the free press seeking to inform our readers and hold our public servants accountable, we believe transparency in government matters. It’s refreshing to see most of those seeking the state’s highest office publicly agree.

We hope the secretary of state’s bill not only succeeds in its own right but continues to raise the priority of making the nation’s most secretive state government more visible and answerable to commonwealth citizens.