Our Opinion: A real prospect of new life at the Berkshire Mall

An interested party has purchased the Berkshire Mall for $8 million with a large-scale plan for repurposing and redeveloping it. When the mall shuttered in 2019, we were unsure when, if ever, we would be able to write such a sentence.

JMJ Holdings Corp. is a Massachusetts firm eyeing the massive megacomplex lying dormant in Lanesborough as a space to build out indoor cannabis farms. Blake M. Mensing — the “M” of JMJ — told the town’s Select Board that the company would renovate the spaces formerly known as Macy’s and Sears, and then seek to sell that growing space to interested marijuana farmers, with JMJ serving as a manufacturer and distributor.

After discussing the proposal with Mr. Mensing last week, the Select Board agreed to begin negotiations for a host-community agreement with JMJ, setting in motion a long list of procedural steps before this enterprise can get growing. Some residents attending the meeting wanted the board to hold off on the vote to begin negotiations, reflecting that some in the Lanesborough community and its environs had hoped for a revival that was more in line with the mall’s former retail offerings.

The reality is that the era of the suburban shopping center is all but extinct, and while some area folks might prefer otherwise it’s highly unlikely to be revived in a spot where it unceremoniously withered. Still, we understand the disappointment that the mall’s future likely holds much less public use than before, which is a shame given the potential for such a unique space smack in the middle of the county.

Understandably, not everyone will be wild about the prospect of the mall becoming a large-scale pot-growing facility. On the surface, though, it does seem like an appropriate spot for an industry that has shown considerable interest in putting down Berkshire roots but has met vehement opposition in many county communities. Odor concerns, nearby neighbors, proximity to sensitive spaces, water and power consumption — all of those things that normally trip up cannabis cultivation pitches don’t really apply to a standalone mega-structure that already has sizable utility hookups and would essentially amount to a cultivation operation within a climate-controlled building within another building. If that’s not on balance the most ideal place to grow marijuana while mitigating effects to the host community, it’s pretty close, though that will be little consolation for those who simply don’t approve of the now-legalized industry.

As home to a new business within a booming sector, it would ideally get the stagnant property back on the town’s tax rolls in a big way and in a hurry. That’s at least worth consideration, seeing as the last couple mall owners have had ample time to find a different sustainable future for the mall to no avail. And since this space is being eyed for indoor agricultural development, why not explore expanding those possibilities? With some creativity in community-host negotiations, that might be an avenue for getting some public use out of the space after all — perhaps a community indoor garden or something similar in the plentiful space besides the former Sears and Macy’s.

This new endeavor is barely at the starting line, and there are plenty of hurdles. JMJ still has to get the relevant licenses from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, and the community-host agreement with Lanesborough needs to be hammered out. During that latter process, residents should have ample chances to raise their voices on the matter, including a community outreach meeting in the next month or so followed by requisite permitting hearings. That will give whatever opposition exists a chance to materialize its own case, which will be key in getting a fuller picture of whether this proposal is right for Lanesborough and right for a sizable Central Berkshire property that many in the county want to see revitalized.

While not everyone agrees on what the mall’s future should be — and not everyone will agree on this proposal — it’s at least promising to see the real prospect of life stepping into a large, long-languishing footprint. We hope JMJ and Lanesborough officials listen intently to the entire community about how that plan might best move forward.