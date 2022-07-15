Our Opinion: A special commission has offered a lesson in helping rural schools; lawmakers should take notes

The Special Commission on Rural Districts, created by a 2019 state education law, picked a good time to wrap up and report its recommendations on how Massachusetts could give a boost to struggling schools in overlooked areas.

All estimates point to the commonwealth’s coffers realizing a historic surplus this year, and while a good chunk of that is currently aimed toward the developing budget’s economic relief measures, it looks like lawmakers will wisely sock away some of that windfall as well. That hopefully will position the Bay State to make at least some smart investments in a high-need sector: public school systems that serve rural families. We hope the commission’s report serves as a solid starter block.

Commission calls for $60 million in funding to support rural school districts Commission members are calling for rural schools to receive at least $60 million to address issues of transportation, special education, declining student enrollment and more.

The special commission’s headline recommendation concerns state rural school aid. In the most recent fiscal year that ended last month, that totaled $4 million. Between 67 eligible districts, it averages out to just under $60,000 per qualifying district. Commission co-chair State Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland, put it succinctly: “The unfunded needs of rural school districts far exceed this amount.”

When it comes to the fiscal health of less-populous school districts, the candle burns at both ends. Local funding comes from property taxes; that disadvantages rural districts with smaller tax bases, especially those enduring considerable economic shifts. State funding is based on, among other things, enrollment, so fewer students equals less state funding. This creates a vicious circle by making it increasingly harder to attract young families, broaden the tax base and reverse enrollment declines. Meanwhile, maintaining school buildings — not to mention replacing aging ones and other capital expenses — is just as costly whether those buildings are full or half-empty. Then there’s the disproportionately heavy transportation load of busing kids in sprawling rural districts with many miles of roads but lower population density.

Altogether, that adds up to a burdensome price tag for rural school districts to sustainably provide quality education services. These districts — the educators and the students they serve — deserve more help. The commission recommends significantly upping that annual rural aid figure from $4 million to $60 million, which would bump up the per-district average to nearly $900,000. While not every district would receive that exact amount, such a boost would go much further toward getting rural districts the aid they need to cope with these challenges.

The commission also suggests more specific interventions addressing a wide range of issues that disproportionately affect rural districts.

While some think regionalization is a four-letter word, we have long advocated for putting that parochialism aside to explore opportunities for districts to team up and drive down total costs by sharing services or merging. (In fact, the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts are moving toward such a plan). While this should not entail students spending hours more each week on buses — especially younger children — regionalization must be a part of the conversation for rural districts seeking sustainability. The commission wisely notes that the state could do more to make this process smoother for the districts considering it, such as better per-pupil incentives and subsidizing transitional positions — relatively minor investments that could help rural school communities achieve major efficiency gains.

The commission also calls for more thoughtful analysis of school choice, which allows parents to “choice” their kids out of the districts in which they reside, directing state funding away from the “sending” district and to the “receiving” district. The program is a double-edged sword for many school communities across the state but can be particularly deleterious for rural districts juggling anemic enrollment and budgetary woes. The commission recommends capping school choice for rural districts, and while limiting choice for parents is a downside worth weighing, so is the snowball effect school choice can have on “sending” schools. At the very least, the commission is right that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education needs a better accounting of the total impact school choice has on rural districts in particular.

Other notable recommendations include fairer transportation reimbursement, more state assistance on high-cost special education accommodations and joint health insurance purchasing to ease the cost strain on smaller districts. While it’s unlikely the commission will see all its recommendations made real, its members deserve credit for spotlighting rural schools’ struggles and seeking solutions. Kudos to the educational and advocacy leaders who put in the work, especially the two co-chairs — state Sen. Adam Hinds, D, Pittsfield, and Rep. Blaise — who raised the educational issues facing many of their constituents in Berkshire and Franklin counties, respectively.

It’s also worth noting that, in the grander scheme of things, many of these recommendations would be relatively small investments from the state’s perspective that could have outsize impacts on struggling schools and the kids they serve. After all, even the commission’s call for a 15-fold increase to rural school aid would amount to about a tenth of a percent of the state’s budget.

Now it is up to Beacon Hill leadership to take seriously the obstacles underscored here that have been well-known to many Berkshire teachers, parents, superintendents and school boards for far too long.

With the state’s finances in impressive shape, let the commission’s work inform a timely conversation about crucial and overdue investments in school communities that desperately need it, especially here in Western Massachusetts and other more rural corners of the commonwealth.