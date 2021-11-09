That Barrington Stage Company has grown over a quarter-century into such a theatrical force is due in no small part to co-founder Julianne Boyd.
The company’s artistic director has been there since its humble beginnings staging performances at Mount Everett Regional High School, overseeing its journey to becoming a downtown Pittsfield cultural gem woven deeply into the rich Berkshire arts scene.
Ms. Boyd told The Eagle she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family after 26 years at BSC’s helm, though she is staying on through the 2022 season to ensure she leaves while the theater company remains on good footing after the hardship of COVID.
That level of dedication has paid dividends to the region’s cultural economy and all of the countless theater lovers who have come from near and far to take in a BSC show.
Brava, Ms. Boyd — and enjoy your impending retirement.