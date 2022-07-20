Our Opinion: A way to relieve Big Tech's squeeze on small newspapers

In an increasingly polarized America, few things cut through the divisiveness like the bipartisan desire to rein in Big Tech’s overreaches and mitigate the disruptive impacts these megalithic firms often have on our society.
As an institution of community journalism, we have a close view of one of those shadowy but deleterious effects. Newspapers derive a big chunk of their revenue from advertising, and much of that from digital ads. Unfortunately, much of that revenue is systemically siphoned away from local and regional news organizations and into the already well-stuffed pockets of Facebook and Google.
A large fraction of Google’s search results are news content, and more than half of Massachusetts residents get their news from Facebook. Yet while those two tech titans profit massively from that journalistic content — not to mention the reams of valuable consumer data collected — they are not the ones producing it by hiring reporters, covering news and doing the vital work of a free and independent press. Those windfalls for Google and Facebook are made on the backs of newsrooms across the country, partly through a mechanism called an “ad tech tax,” which lets those companies take between 50 and 70 percent of every ad dollar from news publishers. That means newspapers working to keep their readers informed and communities connected see, on average, fewer than 50 cents of every digital ad dollar earned by the content they produce.
Meanwhile, these platforms’ algorithmic adherence to the worst reflexes of the attention economy favors specious and sensational content. That’s bad enough in itself, but it also means that substantive and well-vetted reporting and investigation is more likely to be deprioritized and demonetized, further squeezing the community newspapers that aim to produce that content most critical to readers.
As evidenced by the First Amendment, the founders knew the benefit of a vital press to our republic and its people. Local and regional newspapers keep citizens apprised on the issues closest to them and keep a watchdog’s eye on every level of democracy. We are proud to do that work on behalf of Berkshire County. For nearly 200 counties across the country, however, there is no local newspaper at all — even though polling consistently shows that U.S. adults have far more confidence in their local paper than legacy media, major pillars of government and, yes, Big Tech. This unfair and alarming status quo, where giant tech corporations like Facebook and Google vampirically profit off of small newspapers while millions of Americans slip into news deserts, should not stand.
Fortunately, there is bipartisan federal legislation on the table that could channel some of the broad political will behind holding Big Tech more accountable. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow news publishers to collectively negotiate as a means of standing up to Facebook and Google, along with an enforcement mechanism to ensure those negotiations result in payments distributed equitably to publications that will invest in their newsrooms and reporting staff. The bill is only aimed at smaller outlets, which means it’s tailored to help local news organizations — not big media companies — get their fair share of compensation for the content that winds up on those two platforms.
We realize that we are using this space to ask for support of legislation that stands to directly benefit us — and by extension you, the citizenry we seek to serve. This is not just about The Eagle but all the countless community newspapers striving to bring high-quality journalism to their readerships. Facebook and Google have clearly demonstrated they are willing to undercut that mission, and thereby the fabric of our democracy, by flexing their outsize power in the digital marketplace just to throw a few more zeroes onto their balance sheets at the expense of local papers. We are glad to see lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate in favor of seriously addressing this through the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. We hope to see Rep. Richard Neal, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey and the rest of the Massachusetts delegation support it, too.