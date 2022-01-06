One year ago, rioters spurred on by former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a free election. Jan. 6 marked a treacherous invasion of the people’s house that, though shamelessly violent and repugnantly authoritarian, thankfully did not succeed in that primary goal. The official electoral votes — affirmed by scores of audits, recounts and judicial reviews — were eventually counted, and the candidate who won fair and square, Joe Biden, was inaugurated weeks later.
Nevertheless, we must be soberly honest with ourselves as a nation that we have not made meaningful progress in healing the deep wound left on the heart of our democracy on that dark day. As with any country, ours has its days of infamy, whether stemming from attacks by external enemies or the internal bleeding wrought by destructive domestic forces. The Jan. 6 capitol riot happened just over 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor by Nazi-allied Japan. Imagine if a critical mass of Americans thought Pearl Harbor actually was not that bad, not worth our collective focus or just a false flag, a determination predicted by partisan affiliation and exploited by one party’s standard-bearers for political expediency.
Unfortunately, we needn’t strain too hard to imagine such a divisive disregard for reality. Recent polling shows an alarming number of Americans still doubt the legitimacy of the most heavily overseen presidential election in U.S. history. A supermajority of Republicans believe Mr. Trump bears “just some” responsibility or “none at all” for the actions of a mob the former president barraged with lies and stoked with rage before pointing them at the U.S. Capitol and telling them to “fight like hell.”
Even sadder, all too many Republican officials sully their own party’s name by appearing sanguine to simply let this anti-democratic wave wash over the institutions of our republic. That shockingly includes members of Congress who were themselves in harm’s way that day, whose safety was narrowly preserved by steadfast Capitol Police officers that these so-called leaders endangered by humoring a president in pursuit of autocracy. Meanwhile, the all-too-few Republican officials who have refused to forfeit their spine have been met with vitriol by their own party. From members of Congress like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the current party line in the GOP is to punish those who chose the country and the Constitution over blind partisanship.
Condemning the Jan. 6 riots need not and should not be a partisan exercise. You can dislike President Biden, be disappointed with the 2020 election’s outcome or hold skepticism toward the benefits of certain electoral laws. It is another thing entirely to abide by a direct attack on the hallmarks of our constitutional system because your candidate lost. There are Republicans, such as the aforementioned, with the integrity to acknowledge this. Their example should be followed, for we are lost if we make respecting election results and peaceful transfers of power into party-line positions.
The failure of the nation to unite after Jan. 6 deepened our existing divides. The quieting of the riots led almost immediately to the beginning of an unacceptable legitimizing of anti-constitutional authoritarianism. That we as a nation could not universally condemn the actions of that day — of the rioters and their puppet masters like — is a sad stain that still marks the soul of America. That so vanishingly few members of the former president’s party in Congress saw it fit to hold him accountable during the ensuing impeachment proceedings suggests the guardrails meant to check the executive branch have been rent by petty politics beyond any semblance of utility. This should frighten everyone regardless of political affiliation.
If there is to be any reconciliation in addressing these harsh realities, we must first commit to searching for the truth, which begins with respecting objective reality. Hopefully, further light will be shed by the bipartisan Jan. 6 congressional committee’s ongoing investigation. Marshalling all the facts and getting to the bottom of exactly what happened on Jan. 6 and putting that truth before the American public is a tough but vital task, and we hope the hearings set for later this year can do that.
Yes, some just want to watch the world burn; to crack the gears of our democracy; to get their way no matter the cost; to camouflage their nihilism as patriotism, even if that means beating those who stand sentinel at the heart of our nation with flagpoles bearing the stars and stripes. They are likely unpersuadable, though we desperately hope they are a slim minority. To those who might feel the ideological tug to ignore or enable them and their heinous mission, please reconsider, if not for your country then for yourself. Do you really think the forces of autocracy on display a year ago will spare you when it comes time to step on you for a bit more power? And if you continue to doubt Mr. Trump’s responsibility in these events, why did his closest allies — from his advisers and family to Fox News enablers — contemporaneously beg Mark Meadows to get the then-president to cease the carnage he provoked?
Jan. 6 offered several dire lessons. Misinformation, especially when wielded as a political wedge, is fatally dangerous. Corruption’s endless hunger is never sated. The importance of our democracy does not make it invincible.
There is more, in policy and practice, we should carry forward from this somber anniversary — perhaps chief among them the bipartisan effort to reform the Electoral Count Act to make our presidential elections less vulnerable to interference. But those efforts depend on a more foundational realization demanded of us as Americans: Democracy cannot always defend itself, and we must proactively protect it against those who would drown it for their own ends.