Our Opinion: At Children's Halloween Parade in Adams, a community tradition makes a welcome return

Adams Children's Halloween Parade gives families a chance to come together and show off costumes after two pandemic years The Children's Halloween Parade in Adams drew a crowd the day before the holiday, giving families a chance to march down Park Street en route to candy and camaraderie at the Adams Visitors Center.

’Twas the night before Halloween, and all through Adams marched a spooky and special tradition. Sunday marked the welcome return of the town’s Children’s Halloween Parade, one of the many fun-filled community events pushed aside by the COVID pandemic.

It’s a fitting time of the season for raising typically annual events from the dead, and while the parade was hitting Park Street for the first time since 2019, organizers and participants alike didn’t miss a step. As in years past, the Adams Lion’s Club put on the parade and young families turned out in their October best to pound the pavement as monsters, heroes and everything in between. Even the Hoosac Valley High School marching band wore costumes while providing the pep in the parade’s step.

Among the scores of participants and bystanders enjoying the costumes and candy, perhaps the sweetest story was that of a four-generation family in attendance on Sunday afternoon. With the parade’s triumphant return, Marcia Kittler was able to watch her two great-grandchildren march along as a ninja and a princess. “We’re very lucky,” Ms. Kittler told an Eagle reporter covering the event.

We, too, feel very lucky. Here in the Berkshires, it’s sometimes easy to take for granted the spirit and grit of the communities we call home — just as it was all too easy to take for granted these traditions of community revelry we had to sacrifice amid COVID.

It is truly wonderful to see these traditions of togetherness and seasonal celebration return after pandemic-related pauses. They don’t just happen automatically. It happens because community service organizations like the Adams Lion’s Club do their part to maintain these traditions — often thankless work that should be far more appreciated after COVID’s painful reminder of their value. And it happens because families cherish the chance to pass on the same Halloween joy they felt in their youth to the next generation. Mission accomplished, as demonstrated by the streets full of smiling faces on Sunday.

Even as the pandemic’s worst effects are behind us, in many ways our society still feels what COVID took from us. On Sunday afternoon in Adams, though, a community showed up to revive a fun annual tradition — and in turn showed we are still taking these important things back. May we continue to do so, not just through Halloween but through the approaching holiday season as well.