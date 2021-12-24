We are saddened that this requires stating: The church bulletin circulated earlier this week to an Adams parish that blatantly targeted Jewish people for “conversion” is offensive and unacceptable. It must be condemned — by the parish, the broader community and, most importantly, by the Springfield Diocese.
An Adams parish was asked to pray for the conversion of Jews on Christmas Day. Until a parishioner complained
It appears that this troubling Intention was placed in the bulletin by the parish’s presiding priest, the Rev. Barrent Pease, without the knowledge of diocesan leadership. Bishop William D. Byrne said earlier this week that the bulletin had been removed from online publication after a parishioner alerted the bishop to the situation, and a diocese spokesman said that the Intention was “incompatible” with Catholic teaching.
Nevertheless, it is incumbent upon the diocese to hold accountable whoever is responsible for this harmful insult that gestures toward a long and vicious history of antisemitism with which our Jewish neighbors are all too familiar.
As of late Thursday, the diocese had not announced a change in leadership of the parish, though it did confirm that the Rev. Pease will not conduct the Christmas Midnight Mass associated with the initial intention in question. A retired priest in Adams, the Rev. William Cyr, instead will be stepping in to celebrate Masses this holiday weekend.
Further, the diocese must take seriously the magnanimous offers from area Jewish leaders to open a dialogue between the faith communities to foster bridge-building instead of the dangerous rhetoric that made it into the church bulletin. The clergy abuse scandal laid bare the church’s and specifically the Springfield Diocese’s unwillingness to address institutional issues and the corrosive damage borne by the surrounding community. This singular but egregious entry in a parish’s church bulletin is not congruent with the protracted sex abuse travesty and cover-up, but it does offer a similar test for relative newcomer Bishop Byrne.
We urge the bishop and the rest of the diocesan leadership to show what they’ve been telling with regard to the lessons learned from the abuse scandal. Don’t just sweep this under the rug in an effort to make this go away as quietly as possible. The offer of a shared conversation from area Jewish leaders offers an opportunity.
It’s the kind of opportunity that was seen and seized by this parish’s namesake, St. John Paul II, when he became the first modern pope to pray in a synagogue and officially condemn antisemitism as a sin. That sort of leadership is needed — the kind that seeks peace and common ground among the faithful while proactively fighting the division that has soaked history with blood and hate.
There is also a lesson here to take from this situation’s small silver lining: The diocese addressed the bulletin after a parishioner took up the matter with the bishop’s office. Someone who was not targeted by this invective stood up for those who were. It’s often hard to speak up when one sees the group to which they belong transgress, hence why institutions, churches or otherwise, are so sclerotic in addressing their systemic issues. Still, this parishioner saw something they knew to be wrong and spoke up, pushing diocesan leadership to not just take notice, but do something.
The only way that institutions can change for the better from the inside is when those who hold them dear also hold them accountable.
That integrity was modeled by this individual parishioner. Now, it must be summoned by the diocese.