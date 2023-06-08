Our Opinion: The big holes left when small businesses close

Anyone who regularly uses Facebook knows it’s rare to see a post that attracts many reactions where the overwhelming majority of the comments are positive.

But a recent Eagle business story about the closing of Alliance Appliance in Pittsfield was the rare exception to this rule. The link to that article on The Eagle’s Facebook page prompted dozens of comments that were almost universally appreciative of Tom and Kim Taglieri and their decades of sales and repair service in the Berkshire community.

Paired with the well wishes for their happy retirement, though, was a shared feeling of sadness in seeing a decades-old family business in the heart of Pittsfield close up shop. Count us among those with bittersweet feelings and growing concern over the troubling regional trend of locally owned, community-trusted businesses falling off downtown maps in a swiftly evolving economy.

While politicians’ practiced repetition of the line has rendered it a cliche, it’s still worth highlighting that small businesses like Alliance Appliance are the backbone of our economy. Yet the factors that forced Alliance Appliance’s owners to close a business of four-plus decades are ones felt by many other small businesses in the county.

The Taglieris particularly highlighted their struggles with finding help in recent years. While the couple said they’ve had as many as six employees working for them at once, when two employees exited in November it left Tom, 69, and Kim, 67, on their own. Since then, they’ve tried to manage the workload but understandably found it difficult to keep up. They’re far from the only time-tested small-business owners confronting some uniquely modern hurdles on hiring and other fronts: increasing consolidation and competition from big-box chain stores; the kneecapping of brick-and-mortar businesses by the hyper-efficient but impartial Amazon-ification of the economy; the unprecedented workforce shakeup from a once-in-a-century pandemic.

When this economic environment squeezes out an “old-fashioned” small business — family-owned, locally operated and close to its community — we lose more than a storefront and dollars that would stay in the local economy. As Tom Taglieri told an Eagle reporter, “It’s not always about the money.” Kim Taglieri recalled times when loyal customers who needed Alliance Appliance’s services couldn’t afford the bill in dollars but offered payment in kind, like a potter in Sheffield who paid with four hand-thrown mugs. Tom Taglieri fondly remembered visiting clients, especially seniors who lived alone for whom service calls were also precious social interactions.

Try getting that sort of service at a big-box store where the bottom line always trumps community impact. We know plenty of our neighbors resonate with this assessment, as evidenced by all those comments telling the Taglieris just how much big of a hole their small business will leave in the greater Pittsfield community. Yet the sad reality is that these earnest sentiments that often pile up as local businesses shutter are not enough to keep the doors open for many main street enterprises that contribute vibrant threads to our Berkshire community’s fabric but struggle mightily in the current labor market.

Just as these businesses’ community impact is richer than their big-box counterpoints, their survival depends on more robust communitywide support. Small-business owners of retirement age like the Taglieris struggle to find not only more hands in the workforce but new buyers who are willing to invest locally as chains continue to crowd out market share. There is also the reality that patronizing the places that make our communities more vibrant almost always comes with a premium price tag. We who lament the loss of local businesses must put our money where our mouths are whenever possible if we really want mom-and-pop shops to survive while surrounded by corporate behemoths and online options. Then there is the unfinished work to raise our social infrastructure’s high-water mark in a manner that might lift all boats: greatly augmenting workforce-accessible housing stock, attracting young families to the region, improving public transit and, perhaps the most intangible but simplest goal, maintaining a support-local ethos in an increasingly winner-take-all economy.

After their decades of dedications to Alliance Appliance customers across the Berkshires, we wish Kim and Tom Taglieri a happy, healthy and restful retirement. We hope all who are sad to see them go, particularly our leaders and community stakeholders, do their part to mitigate the market forces hitting scrappy but vital small businesses like this one.