Our Opinion: Amid concerns over student phone habits, is there a teachable moment here?

Like others across Berkshire County, Pittsfield Public Schools are grappling with how to regulate smartphone use in classrooms after teachers told the school board that they’re pitched in a “power struggle” for students’ attention.

A middle school math teacher told the school board she could spend all her class time writing students up for mobile device usage. A high school Latin teacher expressed concerns not just for classroom environments but for kids’ mental health, saying that allowing students to have their phones and be online is “akin to opening the doors and letting everybody in the world run through your hallways.” That same Latin teacher told the School Committee he now “deeply” regrets the stance he held 11 years ago in support of allowing students to bring their phones in and simply have staff monitor their usage.

The advancement and proliferation of smartphones in the decade-plus since the city’s school district first adopted a student phone policy definitely demands a modern upgrade. That consideration should be made all the more sober by the experiences related by these educators, some of whom suggest their critical job of educating and fostering the next generation is rendered all but impossible in this digital moment. The issue is on the agenda again for the School Committee’s next meeting on Thursday; Chairman William Cameron wisely indicated a desire to not let the issue get away before the summer’s sparse committee meeting schedule gives way to the new school year.

While that puts any time table for responsive action under the gun, the school board would do well to gather some data to inform any decisions. Thanks to teachers’ descriptive and impassioned accounts at last week’s School Committee meeting, we have a picture of what’s happening now in city schools. But the committee could also use a picture of what progress or tradeoffs can be expected from potential new policies, and there’s a plethora of approaches worth studying in other Berkshire districts.

McCann Technical School makes students put phones in magnetized pouches that are sealed until the school day’s end. (Some PPS teachers advocated this approach at last week’s meeting.) Lenox Memorial High School and Middle School classrooms have cellphone “caddies,” where students place devices for the duration of each class. Monument Mountain Regional High School lets students use phones at lunch and, when approved, as in-class study tools (though Berkshire Hills Regional School District is apparently reconsidering their own policy, too).

If time allows, the Pittsfield School Committee could reach out to these districts with differing phone policies to see how their teachers’ experiences compare to those in Pittsfield. The state is taking a similarly observant approach. While the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is weighing a statewide ban on phones in public schools, DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the agency is looking at what different districts are doing — and even floated the idea of a grant to incentivize district pilot programs

That signals state education officials are worried about smartphones’ effects on students and classrooms, too. But in addition to curbing the excesses and impacts of mobile device usage in schools, we think there’s a more ambitious role schools can take here.

Smartphones might have uniquely deleterious effects on youth and classrooms, but we should be honest with ourselves that our younger neighbors aren’t the only ones with a device addiction problem. It’s not a surprise that students have bad phone habits when so few adults model good ones. We shouldn’t be shocked that these bad habits rub off on the most malleable — especially since today’s classrooms comprise the first “digital native” generation.

The classrooms where young people spend so much of their time and apparently develop their phone habits also could be where kids learn to live in a world dominated by devices: how to use smartphones in more constructive and educational manners; what constitutes problematic or harmful phone and internet usage; the importance of attention and the pitfalls of excessive screentime in the age of information. School is where young people experience much of the socialization that carries over into adulthood. And based on the number of adults who have failed to onboard far more basic lessons for productive and polite phone usage — e.g., taking conversations privately whenever possible, being considerate of others when using your device in public — even those more general elements could be part of the lesson plan.

More than flagging negative behavior that’s already flagged constantly and adapting to it, this would require proactively developing positive policy. Easier said than done, but it could make a difference in how an entire generation inevitably surrounded by technology sees and experiences the world — and make it easier for the teachers competing for their attention, too. We see the benefits of health classes, gym and age-appropriate sex education, yet we have no formal lessons for kids about the devices bolted to their hands and the digital threats to their innocence, behavior and learning experience. Why?

For better or worse, the devices aren’t disappearing anytime soon. Perhaps, like many adults, some older students’ bad phone habits are already baked in, and the best schools can do is regulate and discourage bad phone behavior as best they can. But an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and if there’s a way to help younger students build healthier phone habits and avoid more harmful ones in the first place, then school districts and state education officials should consider those lessons worth learning.