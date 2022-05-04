Our Opinion: An official's letter and a paean for the true spirit of local democracy

As the annual town meeting and local election season spins up, we always love to see our letters to the editor section swell with citizens’ concern and attentiveness for the issues that most directly affect them. One recent letter, though, particularly stood out to us.
Readers of this past weekend’s opinion section might have spotted a letter to the editor from Rene Wood, chairwoman of the Sheffield Select Board. While Ms. Wood’s seat is not up for election, another three-year term on the key local board is. Ms. Wood wrote to explain why she was voting for Nadine Hawver, citing Ms. Hawver’s extensive experience in town government. Ms. Wood noted that some might be surprised that she was writing to encourage voting for someone with whom she publicly and frequently disagreed on certain issues when they previously served on the same board. In fact, Ms. Wood wasn’t writing to endorse Ms. Hawver in spite of those disagreements, but partly because of them.
“I’ve come to realize being on the Select Board, by its nature, isn’t smooth. During this same time, I believe Nadine and I have had time to realize we have more in common than not, have grown in our abilities to work with others, and have the town’s best interests as our primary goal,” wrote Ms. Wood. She added: “I expect Nadine and I will have our moments, but I expect we’ll respect each other’s positions and that ... we will make for a strong, multi-view board.”
Ms. Wood’s letter spells out the standards that our elected leaders at every level should prioritize but so often fail to meet. Disagreement should not be a deal-breaker; rather, its substantive forms should be welcomed and wisely weighed while its divisive and unproductive forms should be eschewed. In order to walk that line, officials should be able to marshal a common foundation of facts and approach it from every perspective, while maintaining their constituents’ interests as their prime directive.
Easier said than done, as so many of our representatives unfortunately remind us.
Town meeting and election season has sharpened focus on issues roiling public squares across the county. We aren’t singling anyone out here. From Becket to Monterey to North Adams and everywhere in between, controversial policy debates have shed much more heat than light on the path forward for many Berkshire communities.
It’s sad that Ms. Wood’s letter is so refreshing. The chair of a key municipal board stresses that lockstep agreement with her is not a strength she looks for in fellow public servants. She acknowledges that governing is tough work and not merely a matter of dismissing those who assess the facts and arrive at different conclusions. She makes a full-throated argument for the true spirit of local democracy that says disagreement need not sidetrack government by and for the people but instead stands to augment it.
This shouldn’t be as rare as it is, and that compels us to amplify this clear ethical signal amid the noise. While Ms. Wood’s letter was a call to vote for a singular candidate, we make no such endorsement. Rather, we endorse the principles expressed therein that should loom larger than any one race or warrant item: respectful disagreement; meaningful municipal dialogue; holding common facts and goals above the fray of petty polarization. We urge all leaders to embrace those principles and all voters to remember them when heading to your local polling station or annual town meeting. And while we won’t hold our breath, it would be nice to see Beacon Hill and Washington follow suit, too.