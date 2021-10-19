Sometimes it takes an unfortunate act, like vandalism, to remind us what we are fortunate to have. That goes not just for our fair county’s beauteous landscape but the quiet, continual efforts of those who spend their time and sweat equity to preserve our valuable natural resources.
Cosmo Catalano, of Williamstown, is one of those people, and while The Eagle recently spoke with him about something not so great — spray-painted graffiti along a portion of the Appalachian Trail — we who appreciate the great outdoors should also appreciate that we have monitors like him who diligently act as eyes and ears on the ground for state and federal conservation officials.
Like his peers on the AMC Western Massachusetts Appalachian Trail Management Committee, he is a volunteer. Volunteers of all kinds make the Berkshires a better place, and this particular volunteering force is, in many ways, uniquely Berkshire-esque in its service, grit and reverence for the outdoor recreational wonders in our backyard.
We don’t have to wait until they spot an issue like vandalism to thank them, but now’s as good a time as ever for some deserved gratitude: thank you.