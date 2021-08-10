With a trying year in the rearview mirror and considerable uncertainty ahead, the first day of school is just around the corner for students across Massachusetts.
As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic that sent schooling into disarray last year, we now have the benefit of highly effective COVID vaccines. A critical mass of Americans who can get vaccinated still haven’t, however, leading to an alarming resurgence in cases — about 100,000 newly reported daily. Add to this that there are no approved vaccines for children 12 and younger — i.e., all elementary and many middle school students — and you get countless kids, families and communities across the commonwealth anxiously wondering what the quickly approaching school year is going to look like.
That confusion and anxiety must be addressed, and Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration should equip districts with the guidance they need ahead of another potentially fraught school year.
Leaders in some states are taking a regressive approach to guidance ahead of the new school year, such as statewide bans on mask mandates. Unsurprisingly, this lackluster leadership is more prevalent in states faring the worst in terms of vaccination rates and case spikes, due in no small part to unnecessary politicization of the pandemic by many conservative and red state officials. We believe that the Baker administration should lead by a better example and take the opposite approach: issue guidance on minimum standards for public schools: ventilation, classroom sanitation, faculty and staff masking protocols, distancing practices.
State public health leaders can speak authoritatively on how to pursue these measures, and offering them up as minimum recommendations would allow districts to assess the risk in their communities and build on those minimum standards as they see fit. While some have called on Gov. Baker to once again declare an emergency to mandate certain policies in the education sector and elsewhere, at this stage school districts would likely be better off with the state equipping them with helpful guidance from public health experts instead of assuming top-down control to implement a one-size-fits-all plan for every community less than a month before school starts.
To the credit of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health, those state entities have issued some guidelines, such as those announced July 30. It would be encouraging to districts and families alike to see more, especially as the situation remains fluid and will for some time. School communities, from children and parents to educators and staff, will likely have to roll with some punches again this year, and doing so will be easier with clear communication and guidance from state health and education officials.
Nationwide, about half of the population is fully vaccinated. Massachusetts is punching well above the national average at more than 60 percent. Those numbers must go up, but they’re not going to get where they need to be by early September. That means once again dealing with how to keep our public school system going amid a pandemic.
As of yet, there are no vaccines approved for young children, and while younger people have proved more resilient against the novel coronavirus, no one is immune, including kids. As of last week, children accounted for 15 percent of all new infections across the U.S. And while children are also less likely to be hospitalized or killed by the virus, it will still present a risk to students in the classroom — not to mention that they’re still able to spread it to loved ones and community members who are at considerably higher risk. As much as we’d like to leave the pandemic behind, communities and officials still have to make thoughtful and risk-informed decisions on how public education and other important institutions are to move forward.
Families, kids and school communities are still shell-shocked from an unprecedented and difficult 2020-21 school year. Right now, they need leadership, and the Baker administration needs to provide it before the bell rings.