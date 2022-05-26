Our Opinion: Another massacre, the same question: Will we ever do anything to stop the next one?

What will a nation do after it sees nearly two-dozen of its citizens, mostly children, killed in their classrooms by a hail of gunfire?

In the decade following the Sandy Hook massacre, it sadly seemed the answer to that question was nothing of substance. How calloused is our national soul that we appear resigned to write off innocent lives entire classrooms at a time?

This week, a similar tragedy unfolded when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers in a rural Texas town. The pinnacle of our “national conversation” on gun violence amounts to families shattered by previous slaughters contextualizing the pain all too predictably wrought by new ones.

Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, told The New York Times: “I guess it’s something in society we know will happen again, over and over.”

Must that be the case? Is it necessary and unavoidable for America to continue bloodying itself in a way that is unique among its first-world peers? Annually, more than 45,000 Americans die from firearm-related injuries. That includes more than 19,000 murders, a macabre high mark in the developed world for gun homicide. Suicide by firearm exacts an even greater toll: more than 24,000 people. Amid an alarming trend of so-called deaths of despair, more than half of America’s suicides involve a gun.

All who claim to be patriots, devotees of American exceptionalism, lovers of this country and its people should seriously grapple with this. Why must America, apart from our first-world peers, endure this ritual sacrifice? Does it have anything to do with the fact that this country has more guns than people? Is it related to the fact that domestic gun production nearly quadrupled between 2000 and 2020, which dovetails with a stunning spike in gun deaths of U.S. children 14 and younger? Are we freer for the gun lobby’s regulatory capture of half our nation’s leadership such that these questions are matters of political inconvenience rather than public safety?

We are not without options for commonsense legislation at the federal level: red flag laws; universal background checks, age limits, sensible restrictions on the kinds of weapons the average person can purchase. Similar measures already in place in states like Massachusetts have helped the commonwealth achieve the second-lowest gun death rate in the union. Meanwhile, states that have eschewed these measures —Mississippi, Louisiana and Wyoming — have per-capita gun death rates seven times higher. Why should Americans, especially children, have to roll the dice on such basic protections against gun violence based on their state of birth?

There is more than enough daylight between crossing out the Second Amendment and the aforementioned measures, most of which boast support from a vast majority of Americans — Democrats and Republicans alike. Yet the same red herrings we’ve heard before are trotted out once again.

Some will say we should focus not on guns but mental health. We surely must do more about the national mental health crisis. Yet other countries have mentally ill people, and they don’t see this level of widespread carnage. Once this news cycle has passed, those regurgitating this false dichotomy will return to ignoring America’s mental health care access woes.

Some will say there aren’t enough “good guys with guns,” like state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s suggestion that the disaster in Uvalde could have been mitigated if only there were more armed people in Texas. This despite the fact that at least one armed police officer posted at the school who exchanged fire with the gunman wasn’t enough to prevent this.

Some will simply say that we shouldn’t politicize this tragedy by doing something about it. The painful irony is that the NRA, the tip of the spear for one of the most powerful political lobbies, will be holding its Annual Leadership Forum this week in the same state where a gunman brutally extinguished 21 lives, including 19 children, only days earlier. Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak, and attendees won’t be able to carry guns. If the NRA really wanted to show some leadership, it might clarify why. Does that policy not constitute an infringement? What protection does this event deserve that the children and teachers of Robb Elementary School didn’t?

The only thing more soul-crushing than these shootings is the growing collective numbness America embraces as its last line of psychological defense in the face of senseless, preventable, repeated horror. The risk of terrible things can never be reduced to zero, but what can be said about a society that allows its children see their classmates murdered, only to assure them that no meaningful attempt will be made to limit such horrors from reoccurring?

For all the lives lost, the deeply scarred children, the families coping with unimaginable loss, the communities torn, we must find a different answer to the same painful question: What will a nation do after it watches nearly two-dozen of its citizens, mostly children, killed in their classrooms by a hail of gunfire?

We can’t let it be nothing — not again.