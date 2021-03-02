Massachusetts continues its slow but steady crawl back to normal. With the coronavirus numbers moving in the right direction, the state has eased restrictions on restaurants and allowed for some indoor recreational venues to reopen.
This is certainly music to the ears of struggling small businesses across the Bay State. While some overly cautious health experts have raised concerns that Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing toward reopening up a bit too quickly, the governor is correct that the data is trending the right way in Massachusetts’ fight on the pandemic. All of the state Department of Public Health’s leading indicators — seven-day rolling averages of new cases, positive test rate, COVID hospitalizations and COVID deaths — are down considerably across the board. Furthermore, Western Massachusetts on Monday hit a hopeful benchmark we haven’t seen in a while: No COVID-19 deaths were reported in any of the state’s four western counties.
Where all the experts and the Baker administration do agree is that, while the numbers are all pointing where we want them, it’s not yet time to let our guards down. Everyone should still exercise good judgment and risk management and keep up the usual precautions: masking, distancing, frequent hand washing and avoidance of unnecessary indoor interactions. As more commonwealth residents get their shots, this viral enemy is against the ropes but not yet floored.
The state letting performance venues open their doors again raises hope for a Berkshire summer that, even if not totally back to normal, will at least offer some of the usual cultural richness we had to forgo in 2020.
What we can do now, though, is start to give a bit more help to our local small businesses who will likely continue to struggle for some time. Downtown Pittsfield Inc., for instance, has dubbed March Restaurant Month, encouraging people to dine local and patronize one of the hardest-hit sectors.
It’s a fine idea if you’re able, and as the virus numbers improve and warm weather peeks around the corner, now is as good a time as ever to support the local businesses that you want to see survive the pandemic. And for those still uncomfortable with dining indoors even as the state has relaxed restaurant restrictions, getting takeout from your favorite spots can still be a lifeline to struggling restaurants and the local economy.
Everyone is understandably a bit tired of having to constantly balance our optimism with the steely resolve of precaution. But with a few more paces on that tightrope, we will be approaching the end.