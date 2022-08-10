Our Opinion: A welcome dose of 'trail magic'

A good reporter goes where the story is — even if you have to chase it down over a 90-mile hike.

In search of 90 miles of news, an Eagle beat reporter hits the Appalachian Trail Follow along as Berkshire Eagle reporter Greta Jochem hikes the Appalachian Trail this week, giving readers an inside look at what the experience is like.

Eagle scribe Greta Jochem is doing just that as she trades in shoe-leather reporting for hiking-boot reporting on a weeklong beat along the Appalachian Trail. Readers who are following Greta’s journey know that she’s in the middle of a 90-mile mission to cover the Massachusetts portion of the AT, literally beating the bushes to bring us a unique combination of first-person journalism and the human interest stories that can only be found along this renowned hiker’s route through the wilderness.

Why the glow of 'trail magic' shines so profoundly up here on the Appalachian Trail “Trail magic,” a blue sign proclaimed at a road crossing in Sheffield. It pointed Appalachian Trail hikers toward a clearing. Then no sign was needed.

If you haven’t kept up with Greta’s dispatches from the great outdoors, we encourage checking them out. She’ll make a couple more before her sojourn terminates at the Vermont border, and we can’t wait to see what other “trail magic” she has to share with us and our readers. “Trail magic” is hikers’ terminology for the support lent to those making the trek. Whether one tackles the entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine or simply takes on the Massachusetts stretch, it’s no small feat. But that journey of self-discovery and challenge is buoyed by those one meets along the way who help out with information, supplies, a lift or maybe just some moral support.

It might be easy to take for granted that this esteemed trail runs right through our backyards, but our fair county is blessed with beautiful landscapes and uniquely gritty community spirit — and those things intersect at every AT trailhead. In a world so atomized and cloistered, at a time when the news often seems bad, it is nice to be reminded of this emerald gem in our midst and those who truly make it shine for all comers. That goes for those who do the hard and often unappreciated work to maintain the trails; the “trail angels” who meet tired trekkers in the wild to lift their spirits and refill their tanks; the entire AT hiking community who welcome folks from all walks, making a formidable journey a little easier and a lot more fun.

And it goes for Greta, who is going above and way beyond to bring this wild slice of the world to our readers with the detail that can only come from a reporter’s notebook. This vivid look at a vital part of our Berkshire community is special — and well worth reading. If you haven’t been following her trip, you still have a chance to catch up on the previous entries in the series before it wraps up later this week.

As Greta would have you know, the journey is worth it.