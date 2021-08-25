Learning the lessons of defeat is difficult. The scope of U.S. intervention in Afghanistan over the past two decades and the chaotic nature of the ongoing withdrawal process will certainly exacerbate that difficulty as America grapples with the wreckage of one of its biggest modern foreign policy failures.
One lesson that will need to precede the others, however, is the relatively simple one: We can honor our veterans and soldiers without glorifying this or any war. Since this conflict began shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, it has killed 2,448 American service members. These were men and women who were not drafted but chose to risk life and limb and forgo comfort and safety in an effort to protect their fellow Americans and our nation. That number includes several Berkshire natives who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Dan Petithory, of Cheshire, one of the war’s earliest American casualties. In addition to the lives lost, there are tens of thousands more who were injured and returned home with scars both physical and mental — some of which will never heal.
Whatever one’s stance on the Afghanistan conflict, we should honor them for their instinct and commitment to getting in harm’s way to protect us. With the events in Kabul occupying much of the news cycle, more veterans might be hurting right now. We should comfort them. More still might wish to speak up, as many have for and against the withdrawal plan. We should listen to their unique perspective.
We should not, however, drag them into the realm of political jockeying that is unfortunately accompanying this trying withdrawal mission. The U.S. military’s pullout from Afghanistan is the culmination of a policy goal backed not just by presidential administrations across the political spectrum but a large swath of the American public. It was a priority of the Trump administration, which struck a deal with the Taliban on an exit date and conditions. That date fast approaches under the Biden administration, which showed a considerable lack of planning and preparation for the level of chaos that ensued in Kabul, and the criticism of that unpreparedness is warranted. Nevertheless, more than 80,000 people, including Americans as well as Afghan allies and civilians, have been evacuated from Afghanistan, with that number likely to grow beyond 100,000 in the coming days of what is shaping up to be one of the largest airlift efforts in history. This was never going to be smooth, which is itself one of those difficult lessons we as a country must learn about how disproportionately hard it is to exit from intervention compared to entering. If there are points to be scored among politicians and pundits, though, the cynical unfortunately cannot be deterred.
But leave the vets out of it. They are not political pawns to be pushed about in the petty politicization of an ongoing humanitarian crisis. They are not props for an ideological blame game. They are human beings whose utmost sense of service and level of sacrifice we must not conflate with war itself. If we really want to demonstrate how much we support and care for them, we should seriously engage with the costs of protracted and unwise warfare — not just the trillions in treasure but the toll of blood and human life. We owe at least that to every single one of those 2,448 lost service members. We also owe it to the other precious lives lost in this fiasco: 3,846 U.S. contractors; 1,144 allied service members; 444 aid workers; 72 journalists; 66,000 Afghan national military and police; 47,245 Afghan civilians.
The U.S. must come to terms with its failures in Afghanistan, appropriately known as the graveyard of empires. But, if we consider those lists of human lives lost to be just numbers in the ledger of an empire or stats to score against a political opponent, then we fail on an even deeper moral level.
American exceptionalism might not take kindly to the tough lessons of defeat, but here they are legion: be careful where we invade, remember it will likely be messier to leave, resist mission creep, don’t enable corruption out of expedience against an enemy and, as President Dwight D. Eisenhower presciently warned decades ago, beware the military industrial complex.
Ahead of those more complex lessons, however, let’s take a simpler one to heart: Don’t use veterans to glorify war, and don’t politicize their spirit of sacrifice for our nation.