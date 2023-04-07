Our Opinion: As Pittsfield mayor's race revs up, we want to know which issues matter most to our readers

Have your say What issues do you think should shape the Pittsfield mayoral race? Submit your perspectives to letters@berkshireeagle.com with the subject line "Pittsfield mayoral." Please keep responses to 250 words or shorter. These submissions will not count toward letter-writers' limit of one letter per month.

With two campaign kickoffs in as many days, this week felt like the official launching point of the Pittsfield mayoral race. City Council President Peter Marchetti and former City Councilor John Krol are the only two formally announced candidates so far. That could change in the near future, but one thing is certain: With Mayor Linda Tyer forgoing another run, the road to November’s municipal elections will feature a contest of new visions for the top executive seat in the city at the heart of the Berkshires.

We look forward to what is hopefully a substantive airing of issues and ideas over the next several months so that the people of Pittsfield can head to the polls informed of their electoral choices. We have some priorities in mind — transparency, economic development, critical infrastructure upgrades just to name a few — but most importantly we want to serve our readership in this crucial project of local democracy and self-determination for our county’s largest community.

For Pittsfield voters, what do you want to see in your new mayor and which issues loom large for that choice? For the greater Pittsfield community, what is the lens through which you view this decision about the city’s future leadership?

We want to know. Send us your thoughts in a letter to the editor of no more than 250 words by noon on April 19. We’ll publish a range of responses that will help inform our coverage mission and shape the contours of the community conversation. Email them to letters@berkshireeagle.com with the subject line “Pittsfield mayoral.” We aren’t looking for endorsements or statements of candidate support — we anticipate plenty of those as the race nears its end. What we’re seeking here is your input on which issues should be at the center of this mayoral campaign.

These submissions will be exempt from our rule restricting writers to one letter per month, but please mind the smaller word limit so that we can process and publish as many as possible. We’ll give priority to Pittsfield residents, since they’ll be the ones voting for their new mayor and most impacted by the outcome, but we welcome perspectives from others who also have a stake in the city’s trajectory, from Pittsfield business owners who live elsewhere to those who commute to Pittsfield for work or education to advocates and community stakeholders who are invested in Pittsfield’s future.

Voting matters. Local democracy matters. The future of Pittsfield definitely matters, and it affects the entire Berkshire community.

Here is a chance to have your say in a way that strengthens the process and dialogue necessary to pursue those values.

We look forward to hearing from you.