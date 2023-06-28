Our Opinion: Three cheers for Lenox's 'As Schools Match Wits' champions

While the match was pre-recorded earlier this month, Lenox Memorial High School’s victory in the “As Schools Match Wits” tournament was broadcast for the first time over the weekend. They edged out Westfield High School 200-195 in a barn-burner of a contest that came down to the lightning round and showed why these two teams earned the chance to compete for the top spot in New England Public Media’s Western Massachusetts high school quiz show.
Congratulations to Lenox Memorial students Cormac Mathews, Jackson Frederick, Ely Hochfelder, Max Adam and Catharine Kowalski on a win for which they should be very proud. (And for those keeping score at home, this is Lenox Memorial’s second “As Schools Match Wits” championship in three years, after the school’s quiz team beat out Belchertown in 2021’s final round.)
The Eagle gives a lot of coverage to the Berkshires’ student athletes — and rightly so. In this paper’s sports section, you’ll find young people learning to compete fairly, work together and balance passion with discipline — often excelling in the process. Some students, though, hone those valuable life lessons away from the courts and fields. They deserve just as much recognition, and we’re happy to give it to them. As a community newspaper, we’re proud to highlight the athletic accomplishments of our young neighbors, and we’re just as proud to highlight their academic achievements, too.
We needn’t choose between praising quarterbacks and robotics team leaders. Just like we celebrate titles won on the baseball diamond or the lacrosse field, we also can and should celebrate trophies brought home through academic performance on behalf of one’s school. Whether it’s athletics or a quiz team — for some students, it could be both — it’s a win for our youth and our communities when students are duly recognized across a diverse domain of programs that reward teamwork, determination and fair play. For exemplifying those three elements in championship style, here’s three cheers for Lenox Memorial’s “As Schools Match Wits” team.