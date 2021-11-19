It’s been one year since a fire destroyed Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow. Now, a new stage is planned for the summer 2024 season.
Amid all the COVID-related hardships for the cultural economy last year, Jacob’s Pillow losing the historic Doris Duke Theatre truly felt like a dagger in the heart at the worst possible time. A year later, though, the renowned dance company’s big plans show a jewel in the Berkshire arts crown charting a strong step forward on the path to recovery. The new indoor stage isn’t slated for completion until 2024, but this announcement was welcome as it was well-timed. We must never take for granted the vibrant and vital arts sector in our backyards. That’s especially true when its luminaries show such strength in the face of pandemic obstacles — or in the Pillow’s case fiery loss — to keep producing world-class cultural capital with a hardy dose of Berkshire grit.