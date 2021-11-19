Soldier On (copy) (copy)

Jacob’s Pillow was one of the first Berkshire performing arts organizations to close last year. To add insult to injury, the Pillow’s historic Doris Duke Theatre was destroyed by fire in November. The Pillow plans to rebuild it by summer 2024. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
It’s been one year since a fire destroyed Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow. Now, a new stage is planned for the summer 2024 season.

Amid all the COVID-related hardships for the cultural economy last year, Jacob’s Pillow losing the historic Doris Duke Theatre truly felt like a dagger in the heart at the worst possible time. A year later, though, the renowned dance company’s big plans show a jewel in the Berkshire arts crown charting a strong step forward on the path to recovery. The new indoor stage isn’t slated for completion until 2024, but this announcement was welcome as it was well-timed. We must never take for granted the vibrant and vital arts sector in our backyards. That’s especially true when its luminaries show such strength in the face of pandemic obstacles — or in the Pillow’s case fiery loss — to keep producing world-class cultural capital with a hardy dose of Berkshire grit.