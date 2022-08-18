Our Opinion: A backpack giveaway helps families in need — and underscores how deep that need is in our Berkshire community

On Wednesday, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Money Management teamed up to give free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to families in need ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Backpacks stuffed with supplies got 500 students ready to go back to school Berkshire Money Management sponsored the popular giveaway by supplying the 500 backpacks filled with pencils and pens, scissors, glue stick, ruler, highlighter, notebook and crayons, according to Kate Teutsch, The Eagle’s director of advertising services. Teutsch said this year's demand was evident judging by how quickly the supplies went.

This year’s back-to-school backpack giveaway was a bit different, though, according to organizers. In years past it would take hours to distribute the backpacks with a few typically left over, but on Wednesday all 500 backpacks were claimed across three locations within about a half-hour. The need among families with school-aged children appears to be deepening, and that should demand our attention across the greater Berkshire community.

Historically high and persistent inflation is hitting our most vulnerable neighbors the hardest, and it’s not the only pressure point squeezed in those households as instabilities of a post-COVID world stubbornly stick around. Food pantries, whose supplies are also impacted by inflation, see increasing demand. Meanwhile, a worsening mental health crisis, disproportionately borne by the poor and the young, is outstripping the care system’s ability to deliver help where it’s most needed.

In tough times, just acknowledging the need rising in our communities can feel overwhelming, though it doesn’t compare to the struggles of those forced to confront it directly. The antidote, though, is to look to those who need a helping hand in our communities and reach out in ways we can. That’s what good neighbors do, and that’s why The Eagle is proud to be part of the annual backpack giveaway. For families who face difficult to impossible decisions about how to afford keeping their kids fed, housed, healthy and ready for school, a free backpack filled with supplies makes a real difference for a kid on his or her first day of school — and it takes a bit of pressure off their parents, too.

Credit to Berkshire Money Management and particularly CEO Allen Harris for again sponsoring a community-minded, material mission to address this real and growing need. Wednesday’s giveaway included pickup spots at The Eagle in Pittsfield, Berkshire Money Management in Dalton and Family Resource Centers in Great Barrington. That the backpacks reportedly disappeared similarly quickly in each location only further highlights a need not just deep but broad, stretching across our entire county.

It also underscores what’s needed as a community response: When we work together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors — and their kids — who could use some help in a tough time.